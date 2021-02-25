High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at ACIT
Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Hammonton at Vineland
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Pennsville at Wildwood
St. Joseph at Buena
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Haddon Twp. at Mainland
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Buena
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Hammonton
ACIT at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at St. Augustine
Cumberland at Delsea
Wildwood at Pennsville
6 p.m.
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Shawnee at Bowlero
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Shawnee at Bowlero
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Buena at Millville
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cumberland West Deptford at Riverwinds
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.