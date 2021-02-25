 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021
High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

020421_gal_staugbb 476.JPG

St. Joseph's vs Augustine Prep during the first half of boys basketball game at St. Augustine Prep High School Wednesday Feb 3, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Hammonton at Vineland

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Pennsville at Wildwood

St. Joseph at Buena

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Haddon Twp. at Mainland

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Buena

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Hammonton

ACIT at Oakcrest

Bridgeton at St. Augustine

Cumberland at Delsea

Wildwood at Pennsville

6 p.m.

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Toms River South at Lacey Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Shawnee at Bowlero

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Shawnee at Bowlero

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Buena at Millville

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cumberland West Deptford at Riverwinds

5 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at St. Francis Aquatic Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at St. Francis Aquatic Center

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea vs. Gloucester Tech vs. Highland vs. Deptford at Bennett Center

