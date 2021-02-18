 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021
agate

012721_spt_ehtbb

Egg Harbor Township’s Rahim Muhammad guards Holy Spirit’s Jahmir Smith on Tuesday during their first game of high school boys basketball season. EHT won 64-61.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Millville at Hammonton

Clayton at Wildwood

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Millville

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Buena

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Wildwood at Clayton

6 p.m.

St. Joseph at St. Augustine Prep

6:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Absegami at ACIT

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Deptford at Bowlero

Hammonton vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes

5 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Lenape at Laurel Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Lenape at Laurel Lanes

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at St. Francis Center

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Lower Cape May at Brigantine Aquatic Center

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Delbarton at Aspen Ice

