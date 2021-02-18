High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Millville at Hammonton
Clayton at Wildwood
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Millville
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Buena
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Wildwood at Clayton
6 p.m.
St. Joseph at St. Augustine Prep
6:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Deptford at Bowlero
Hammonton vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes
5 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Lenape at Laurel Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Lenape at Laurel Lanes
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at St. Francis Center
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Lower Cape May at Brigantine Aquatic Center
