High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

020721_spt_prep

On Feb. 6 2021, at St. Augustine Prep in Richland, the Hermits host Vineland boys basketball.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Buena

Bridgeton at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Millville at Vineland

Cumberland at Highland

5 p.m.

Barnegat at Freehold Borough

5:15 p.m.

Toms River North at Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Pitman at Wildwood

Southern at Donovan Catholic

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

Donovan Catholic at Southern

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

6 p.m.

Buena at St. Augustine

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Rumson-Fair Haven

Lacey Twp. at Toms River North

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at King Pin Lanes

Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes

