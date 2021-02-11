High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Buena
Bridgeton at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Millville at Vineland
Cumberland at Highland
5 p.m.
Barnegat at Freehold Borough
5:15 p.m.
Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Pitman at Wildwood
Southern at Donovan Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
Donovan Catholic at Southern
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
6 p.m.
Buena at St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Rumson-Fair Haven
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at King Pin Lanes
Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes
