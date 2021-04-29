 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, April 29, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, April 29, 2021

042721_spt_cedarcreeksb

Oakcrest hosted Cedar Creek in a softball game Tuesday afternoon. Mays Landing, NJ. April 26, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)

 acp

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Buena

Pilgrim Academy at Cape May Tech

Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Millville at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

St. Joseph at St. Augustine

Hammonton at Haddonfield

Jackson Memorial at Southern

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

St. Joseph at Bridgeton

Millville at Cape May Tech

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Middle at Mainland

Jackson Memorial at Southern

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Pingry

Jackson Liberty at Southern

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Lacey twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Highland at Millville

BOYS GOLF

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Lower Cape May at Cape National Golf Club

Wildwood Catholic vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club

Southern vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Cape May Tech vs. Bridgeton Centerton Country Club

Vineland vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

Absegami vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course

Holy Spirit vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery

Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Town and Country Golf Course

Atlantic City vs. Buena at Brigantine Links

GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Pine Barrens Golf Course

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Acres Country Club

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville

Camden Academy at St. Augustine

5:15 p.m.

Timber Creek at Hammonton

Toms River East at Southern

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field

St. Augustine at Oakcrest

Wildwood Catholic at Vineland

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

Wildwood Catholic at Vineland

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Holy Spirit

Hammonton at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Buena Regional at Millville

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

