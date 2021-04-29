High school schedule for Thursday, April 29, 2021

BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Buena
Pilgrim Academy at Cape May Tech
Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Millville at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
St. Joseph at St. Augustine
Hammonton at Haddonfield
Jackson Memorial at Southern
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
St. Joseph at Bridgeton
Millville at Cape May Tech
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Middle at Mainland
Jackson Memorial at Southern
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Pingry
Jackson Liberty at Southern
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Lacey twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Highland at Millville
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Lower Cape May at Cape National Golf Club
Wildwood Catholic vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
Southern vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Cape May Tech vs. Bridgeton Centerton Country Club
Vineland vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
Absegami vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course
Holy Spirit vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery
Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Town and Country Golf Course
Atlantic City vs. Buena at Brigantine Links
GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Pine Barrens Golf Course
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Acres Country Club
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
Camden Academy at St. Augustine
5:15 p.m.
Timber Creek at Hammonton
Toms River East at Southern
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
St. Augustine at Oakcrest
Wildwood Catholic at Vineland
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Wildwood Catholic at Vineland
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Buena Regional at Millville
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
