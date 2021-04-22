High school schedule for Thursday, April 22, 2021

BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Raritan at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Deptford at Cumberland
Atlantic City at Hammonton
Southern vs. Central Reg.
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Neptune
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Bridgeton at St. Joseph (Metuchen)
Hammonton at Vineland
Central Reg. at Southern
Camden Tech at Holy Spirit
Millville at Mainland
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Moorestown
4 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Vineland
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway
Millville at Mainland
Central Reg. at Pinelands
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Howell
GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
Ocean City vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Country Club
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Ocean Acres Country Club
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club
St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links
Millville vs. Schalick at Centerton Country Club
Middle Twp. vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
Cumberland vs. Triton Regional at Running Deer Golf Club
Hammonton vs. Ocean City at Pinelands Golf Course
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Union League National
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Middle Twp.
Millville at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Pennsville
Deptford at Cumberland
Wildwood at Woodstown
4:15 p.m.
Central Reg. at Pinelands
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Millville at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
