High school schedule for Thursday, April 22, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, April 22, 2021

041521_spt_southern

On April 16 2021, at Southern Regional High School, boys lacrosse host Lacey for a scrimmage match.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Raritan at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Deptford at Cumberland

Atlantic City at Hammonton

Southern vs. Central Reg.

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Neptune

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

Bridgeton at St. Joseph (Metuchen)

Hammonton at Vineland

Central Reg. at Southern

Camden Tech at Holy Spirit

Millville at Mainland

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Moorestown

4 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Vineland

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway

Millville at Mainland

Central Reg. at Pinelands

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Howell

GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club

Ocean City vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Country Club

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Ocean Acres Country Club

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club

St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links

Millville vs. Schalick at Centerton Country Club

Middle Twp. vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club

Cumberland vs. Triton Regional at Running Deer Golf Club

Hammonton vs. Ocean City at Pinelands Golf Course

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Union League National

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City at Middle Twp.

Millville at Ocean City

Bridgeton at Pennsville

Deptford at Cumberland

Wildwood at Woodstown

4:15 p.m.

Central Reg. at Pinelands

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Millville at Bridgeton

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Millville at Bridgeton

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

