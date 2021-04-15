 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, April 15, 2021
High school schedule for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Lacey vs Mainland girls volleyball playoff game

Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

South Jersey Group II quarterfinals

4:30 p.m.

(8) Barnegat at (1) Oakcrest

(5) Pinelands at (4) Sterling

(6) Jackson Liberty at (3) Cedar Creek

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Mainland at Lower Cape May

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Pennsville at Running Deer Golf Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Linwood Country Club

3:45 p.m.

Absegami vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

Ocean City vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Atlantis Golf Course

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. ACIT at Buena Vista Country Club

Atlantic City vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Wildwood Catholic vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

St. Joseph vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery

Holy Spirit vs. Cape May Tech at Mays Landing Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Rumson Fair-Haven at Shark River Hills Golf Course

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Southern at Ocean Acres Golf Course

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Bridgewater-Raritan

