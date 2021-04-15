High school schedule for Thursday, April 15, 2021

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
South Jersey Group II quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
(8) Barnegat at (1) Oakcrest
(5) Pinelands at (4) Sterling
(6) Jackson Liberty at (3) Cedar Creek
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Pennsville at Running Deer Golf Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Linwood Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Absegami vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
Ocean City vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Atlantis Golf Course
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. ACIT at Buena Vista Country Club
Atlantic City vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Wildwood Catholic vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
St. Joseph vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery
Holy Spirit vs. Cape May Tech at Mays Landing Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Rumson Fair-Haven at Shark River Hills Golf Course
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Southern at Ocean Acres Golf Course
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Bridgewater-Raritan
