High school schedule for Sunday, May 2, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
1 p.m.
Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships at Schuylkill River, Philadelphia
BASEBALL
Thank You Classic
At Mid Atlantic Athletic Center, East Greenwich
10 a.m.
Hammonton vs. Washington Twp.
At Walt Nicgorski Field, Pennsauken
11 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Brick Memorial
Autism Awareness Benefit
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Pope John-Sparta at North Brunswick Community Park
Al Hedelt Tournament at Oakcrest
Southern vs. King's Christian
SOFTBALL
Betty Howell Tournament
10 a.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.