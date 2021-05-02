 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Sunday, May 2, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Sunday, May 2, 2021

042521_spt_hsbb

On April 24 2021, in Linwood at Mainland Regional High School, Holy Spirit baseball play against Don Bosco Prep.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

1 p.m.

Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships at Schuylkill River, Philadelphia

BASEBALL

Thank You Classic

At Mid Atlantic Athletic Center, East Greenwich

10 a.m.

Hammonton vs. Washington Twp.

At Walt Nicgorski Field, Pennsauken

11 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Brick Memorial

Autism Awareness Benefit

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Pope John-Sparta at North Brunswick Community Park

Al Hedelt Tournament at Oakcrest

Southern vs. King's Christian

SOFTBALL

Betty Howell Tournament

10 a.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

