High school schedule for Sunday, April 25, 2021

WRESTLING
10 a.m.
State Tournament (152 to 285-pound weight class only) at Phillipsburg High School
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
9 a.m.
Flick II at Schuylkill River in Philadelphia
BASEBALL
Coaches vs. Cancer at Mainland
9 a.m.
Absegami vs. Cedar Creek
11:30 a.m.
Hammonton vs. Kingsway
2 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic vs. St. Augustine
Austin’s Awareness Tournament at North Brunswick
1 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Edison
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Pope John-Sparta
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Ocean City at Oakcrest
RUGBY
1 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Thompson Park
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.