High school schedule for Saturday, May 15, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
8:30 a.m.
Stotesbury Cup Regatta at Schuylkill River
SOFTBALL
Shore Conference Tournament
9:30 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Monmouth
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Middletown
Regular season
9 a.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
11 a.m.
Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Timber Creek at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Barnegat at Manasquan
Noon
Ocean City at Don Bosco
GIRLS LACROSSE
10:30 a.m.
Highland at Our Lady of Mercy
11 a.m.
West Deptford at Mainland
BASEBALL
Shore Conference Tournament
11 a.m.
Barnegat at Toms River North
Regular season
11 a.m.
Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Hammonton at Glassboro
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Vineland
BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m.
Ocean County Tournament at Bey Lea Tennis Courts
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
Ocean County Championships at Jackson Liberty
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.