High school schedule for Saturday, May 15, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Saturday, May 15, 2021

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township softball game

Ocean City’s Natalia Cesari #5 makes contact on the ball against Egg Harbor Township during the softball game at Ocean City High School Wednesday May 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

8:30 a.m.

Stotesbury Cup Regatta at Schuylkill River

SOFTBALL

Shore Conference Tournament

9:30 a.m.

Lacey Twp. at Monmouth

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Middletown

Regular season

9 a.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

11 a.m.

Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Timber Creek at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Barnegat at Manasquan

Noon

Ocean City at Don Bosco

GIRLS LACROSSE

10:30 a.m.

Highland at Our Lady of Mercy

11 a.m.

West Deptford at Mainland

BASEBALL

Shore Conference Tournament

11 a.m.

Barnegat at Toms River North

Regular season

11 a.m.

Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.

Hammonton at Glassboro

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Vineland

BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m.

Ocean County Tournament at Bey Lea Tennis Courts

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

Ocean County Championships at Jackson Liberty

