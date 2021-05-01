 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Saturday, May 1, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Saturday, May 1, 2021

042621_spt_augbaseball

On April 25 2021, in Linwood at Mainland Regional High School, St.Augustine Prep baseball plays against Gloucester Catholic.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

1 p.m.

Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships at Schuylkill River, Philadelphia

BOYS AND TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

South Jersey Relays at Deptford High School

BASEBALL

Thank You Classic

At Union Field, West Deptford

10 a.m.

St. Joseph vs. West Deptford

At Joe Barth Field, Brooklawn

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Gloucester Catholic

At Alycon Park, Pitman

7 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Pitman

At South Delsea Drive Park, Glassboro

7 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Paul VI

Regular season

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Long Branch

11 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Millville

Pinelands at Toms River South

7 p.m.

Buena at Vineland

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.

Southern at Oakcrest

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy

Red Bank Catholic at Southern

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

10:30 a.m.

West Deptford at Ocean City

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Cinnaminson at Middle Twp.

Southern at Central Reg.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

11 a.m.

Triton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Haddonfield at Ocean City

3 p.m.

St. Augustine at Lawrenceville

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Southern at Fair Lawn

Pinelands at Long Branch

 

