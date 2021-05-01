High school schedule for Saturday, May 1, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
1 p.m.
Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships at Schuylkill River, Philadelphia
BOYS AND TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
South Jersey Relays at Deptford High School
BASEBALL
Thank You Classic
At Union Field, West Deptford
10 a.m.
St. Joseph vs. West Deptford
At Joe Barth Field, Brooklawn
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Gloucester Catholic
At Alycon Park, Pitman
7 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Pitman
At South Delsea Drive Park, Glassboro
7 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Paul VI
Regular season
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Long Branch
11 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Millville
Pinelands at Toms River South
7 p.m.
Buena at Vineland
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.
Southern at Oakcrest
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy
Red Bank Catholic at Southern
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
10:30 a.m.
West Deptford at Ocean City
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Cinnaminson at Middle Twp.
