High school schedule for Saturday, March 6, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Saturday, March 6, 2021

021421_spt_hsbb

The Holy Spirit and Egg Harbor Township high school boys basketball teams play during a Cape-Atlantic League game last month. On Saturday, the final day of the season, EHT will host St. Joseph at noon.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Brick Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Matawan

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Shawnee at Our Lady of Mercy

Pinelands at Monmouth

11 a.m.

Millville at Mainland

11:30 a.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City

12:30 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Cape May Tech

1 p.m.

Life Center Academy at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.

Cumberland at Salem Tech

11 a.m.

Absegami at Cape May Tech

11:30 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Hammonton

Millville Senior at Lower Cape May

Noon

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Township

12:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Pleasantville

2:30 p.m.

Haddonfield at Middle Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

10 a.m.

Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Hess Complex

3:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Noon

Lower Cape May at Mainland

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

11 a.m.

Lacey vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

