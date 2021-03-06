High school schedule for Saturday, March 6, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Matawan
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Shawnee at Our Lady of Mercy
Pinelands at Monmouth
11 a.m.
Millville at Mainland
11:30 a.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City
12:30 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Cape May Tech
1 p.m.
Life Center Academy at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
Cumberland at Salem Tech
11 a.m.
Absegami at Cape May Tech
11:30 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Millville Senior at Lower Cape May
Noon
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Township
12:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
2:30 p.m.
Haddonfield at Middle Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
10 a.m.
Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Hess Complex
3:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Noon
Lower Cape May at Mainland
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
11 a.m.
Lacey vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.