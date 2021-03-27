High school schedule for Saturday, March 27, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
9 a.m.
Lake Lenape Spirits II at Lake Lenape
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Noon
Southern at Brick Memorial
Central Reg. at Barnegat
10 a.m.
Pleasantville at ACIT
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
New Egypt at Barnegat
10 a.m.
Ocean City at Washington Township
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
12:30 p.m.
South Plainfield at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
12:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
6 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at YMCA — Toms River
