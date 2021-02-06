High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ACIT at Absegami
11:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Mainland
Noon
Bridgeton at Hammonton
12:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
1 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
1:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Salem
4 p.m.
Vineland at St. Augustine
GIRLS BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Atlantic City
11:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
Noon
Salem at Wildwood
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.