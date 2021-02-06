 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
020421_gal_staugbb 477.JPG

St. Joseph’s vs Augustine Prep during the first half of boys basketball game at St. Augustine Prep High School Wednesday Feb 3, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

BOYS BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ACIT at Absegami

11:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Mainland

Noon

Bridgeton at Hammonton

12:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

1 p.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

1:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Salem

4 p.m.

Vineland at St. Augustine

GIRLS BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland at Atlantic City

11:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

Noon

Salem at Wildwood

Lacey Twp. at Southern

2:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

Noon

Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

11:30 a.m.

Pinelands vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News