High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
10:30 a.m.
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
11 a.m.
St. Joseph at Bridgeton
11:30 a.m.
Millville at Vineland
Mainland at Delsea
12:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
2 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
11:30 a.m.
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Ocean Twp.
Vineland at Millville
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
1 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
9 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
10 a.m.
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
AND FIELD
Noon
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Vineland
1 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Schalick vs. Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Bennett Center
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea vs. Deptford vs. Kingsway vs. Triton at Bennett Center
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.