High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021
agate

BOYS BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

10:30 a.m.

Toms River East at Lacey Twp.

11 a.m.

St. Joseph at Bridgeton

11:30 a.m.

Millville at Vineland

Mainland at Delsea

12:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

2 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

11:30 a.m.

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Ocean Twp.

Vineland at Millville

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

1 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

9 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

10 a.m.

Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

AND FIELD

Noon

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at Vineland

1 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Schalick vs. Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Bennett Center

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea vs. Deptford vs. Kingsway vs. Triton at Bennett Center

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

St. Augustine at Bridgeton

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

11:30 a.m.

Southern vs. Toms River East at Ocean Lanes

Noon

Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

