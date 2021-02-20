High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
9 a.m.
Hammonton at Bridgeton
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
Cumberland at Triton
10:30 a.m.
New Egypt at Barnegat
Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.
11:30 a.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Noon
Wildwood at Salem
1 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
BOYS BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Triton at Cumberland
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
Noon
Salem at Wildwood
1 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
1:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Bridgeton
2 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
3 p.m.
St. Augustine at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
10:30 a.m.
Absegami vs. Cedar Creek at Hess Complex
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Noon
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
12:13 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
11 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
Noon
