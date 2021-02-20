 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

9 a.m.

Hammonton at Bridgeton

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville

Cumberland at Triton

10:30 a.m.

New Egypt at Barnegat

Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.

11:30 a.m.

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Holy Spirit

Noon

Wildwood at Salem

1 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

BOYS BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Triton at Cumberland

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

Noon

Salem at Wildwood

1 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

1:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Bridgeton

2 p.m.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

3 p.m.

St. Augustine at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

10:30 a.m.

Absegami vs. Cedar Creek at Hess Complex

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Noon

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

12:13 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

11 a.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

Noon

Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes

