High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
Vineland at Bridgeton
11 a.m.
Haddonfield at Oakcrest
11:30 a.m.
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy
BOYS BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
Southern at Lacey Twp.
11:30 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
Bridgeton at Vineland
Noon
St. Augustine at Hammonton
BOYS BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.