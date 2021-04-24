High school schedule for Saturday, April 24, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
9 a.m.
Lake Lenape Sprints VII at Lake Lenape
WRESTLING
10 a.m.
State Tournament (106 to 145-pound weight class only) at Phillipsburg High School
BASEBALL
Coaches vs Cancer Tournament at Mainland
9 a.m.
Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton
11:30 a.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Don Bosco Prep
4:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Cherry Hill East
Pop Bobb Tournament at Washington Twp.
1 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Northern Burlington
Al Hedelt Tournament at Oakcrest
9:30 a.m.
Southern vs. Buena
Noon
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
12:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Vineland
Regular schedule
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
11 a.m.
Shawnee at Egg Harbor Twp.
SOFTBALL
9:30 a.m.
Ocean City vs. Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
10 a.m.
Shore Reg. at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
11 a.m.
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Rancocas Valley
Noon
Absegami at Oakcrest
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Middle Twp.
Lenape at St. Augustine
11 a.m.
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Moorestown
GIRLS LACROSSE
9 a.m.
Pinelands at Monmouth
10 a.m.
Southern at Jackson Liberty
Middletown South at Barnegat
11 a.m.
Woodstown at Oakcrest
Moorestown at Ocean City
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Cherokee Challenge I at Cherokee
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Pleasantville at Point Pleasant Borough
