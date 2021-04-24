 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Saturday, April 24, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Saturday, April 24, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
States 2021

The scene Saturday at Phillipsburg High School for the Girls State Wrestling Tournament.

 Patrick Mulranen

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

9 a.m.

Lake Lenape Sprints VII at Lake Lenape

WRESTLING

10 a.m.

State Tournament (106 to 145-pound weight class only) at Phillipsburg High School

BASEBALL

Coaches vs Cancer Tournament at Mainland

9 a.m.

Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton

11:30 a.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Don Bosco Prep

4:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Cherry Hill East

Pop Bobb Tournament at Washington Twp.

1 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Northern Burlington

Al Hedelt Tournament at Oakcrest

9:30 a.m.

Southern vs. Buena

Noon

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

12:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Vineland

Regular schedule

10 a.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

11 a.m.

Shawnee at Egg Harbor Twp.

SOFTBALL

9:30 a.m.

Ocean City vs. Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

10 a.m.

Shore Reg. at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

11 a.m.

Atlantic City at Cape May Tech

Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland at Rancocas Valley

Noon

Absegami at Oakcrest

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Middle Twp.

Lenape at St. Augustine

11 a.m.

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Moorestown

GIRLS LACROSSE

9 a.m.

Pinelands at Monmouth

10 a.m.

Southern at Jackson Liberty

Middletown South at Barnegat

11 a.m.

Woodstown at Oakcrest

Moorestown at Ocean City

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Cherokee Challenge I at Cherokee

BOYS TENNIS

10 a.m.

Pleasantville at Point Pleasant Borough

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News