High school schedule for Monday, May 3, 2021
agate

Petty

Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher delivers a pitch against Millville's during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS GOLF

3:15 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club

3:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Country Club

Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Buena Country Club

Absegami vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Cedar Creek vs. ACIT at Green Tree,

Cape May County Tech vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club

Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

Wildwood Catholic vs. St. Joseph at Pinelands Country Club

Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club

Hammonton vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Samika Golf Club

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Atlantis Golf Couse

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cherokee at Running Deer Golf Club

Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Holy Spirit

St. Augustine at Millville

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Deptford at Cumberland

Pennsville at Wildwood

Brick Memorial at Southern

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS VOLLEYBAL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Salem Tech

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Millville

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

Egg Harbor Twp. at Seneca

Barnegat at Brick Memorial

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Woodstown at Oakcrest

Holmdel at Southern

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Ocean City at Bridgeton

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Pleasantville at Millville

Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy

Mainland at Vineland

Williamstown at Hammonton

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Millville at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Mainland

Oakcrest at Ocean City

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Pennsville at Cumberland

Christian Brothers at Pinelands

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Millville vs. Buena at Absegami

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Buena at Millville

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

