High school schedule for Monday, May 3, 2021

BOYS GOLF
3:15 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club
3:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Country Club
Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Buena Country Club
Absegami vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Cedar Creek vs. ACIT at Green Tree,
Cape May County Tech vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Wildwood Catholic vs. St. Joseph at Pinelands Country Club
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club
Hammonton vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Samika Golf Club
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Atlantis Golf Couse
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cherokee at Running Deer Golf Club
Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine at Millville
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Deptford at Cumberland
Pennsville at Wildwood
Brick Memorial at Southern
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS VOLLEYBAL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Salem Tech
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Millville
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
Egg Harbor Twp. at Seneca
Barnegat at Brick Memorial
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Woodstown at Oakcrest
Holmdel at Southern
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Ocean City at Bridgeton
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Pleasantville at Millville
Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy
Mainland at Vineland
Williamstown at Hammonton
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Millville at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Mainland
Oakcrest at Ocean City
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Pennsville at Cumberland
Christian Brothers at Pinelands
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Millville vs. Buena at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
