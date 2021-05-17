High school schedule for Monday, May 17, 2021

BOYS GOLF
8 a.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Cape May National Golf Course
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Marlboro at Atlantis Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Hammonton vs. Highland at Pinelands Golf Course
St. Joseph vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Barnegat at Ocean Acres Country Club
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:15 p.m.
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Cherokee
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Lower Cape May at Pinelands
5:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Rancocas Valley
SOFTBALL
3:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Mainland at Middle Twp.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cape May Tech at Millville
Kingsway at Ocean City
Penns Grove at Cumberland
Hammonton at Washington Twp.
Woodstown at Wildwood
Southern at Toms River North
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Camden Tech
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Clayton at Bridgeton
Cherokee at Mainland
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
Camden Tech at Cape May Tech
Holy Spirit a Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Millville
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
St. Augustine at St. Joseph
Schalick at Vineland
Haddonfield at Cumberland
Wildwood at Woodstown
Southern at Toms River North
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Rancocas Valley
Sterling at Vineland
4:30 p.m.
Ocean City at St. Augustine
5:15 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
6:15 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
Lakewood at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Pennsville at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at. Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Mainland
Williamstown at Millville
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
Buena at St. Augustine Prep
Cumberland at Delsea
Wildwood at Schalick
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Buena
St. Augustine at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Millville
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Pitman
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Buena at Vineland
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Pitman
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. John Vianney at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cherry Hill West
Washington twp. at St. Augustine
Wildwood Catholic at Millville
5:15 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.