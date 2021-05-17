 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Monday, May 17, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Monday, May 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis Championships

Absegami’s Austin Snyder battles against St. Augustine Prep’s Vincent Coiro during the Cape-Atlantic League Championship singles final Thursday in Vineland. Snyder won 6-1, 6-0. Below, Aaryan Deshpande returns a shot while teammate Jack Palaia looks on. The pair won the doubles final 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS GOLF

8 a.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Cape May National Golf Course

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Marlboro at Atlantis Golf Course

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Hammonton vs. Highland at Pinelands Golf Course

St. Joseph vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Barnegat at Ocean Acres Country Club

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:15 p.m.

Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy

3:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Cherokee

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Lower Cape May at Pinelands

5:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Rancocas Valley

SOFTBALL

3:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Mainland at Middle Twp.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cape May Tech at Millville

Kingsway at Ocean City

Penns Grove at Cumberland

Hammonton at Washington Twp.

Woodstown at Wildwood

Southern at Toms River North

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Camden Tech

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Clayton at Bridgeton

Cherokee at Mainland

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

Camden Tech at Cape May Tech

Holy Spirit a Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Millville

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

St. Augustine at St. Joseph

Schalick at Vineland

Haddonfield at Cumberland

Wildwood at Woodstown

Southern at Toms River North

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Rancocas Valley

Sterling at Vineland

4:30 p.m.

Ocean City at St. Augustine

5:15 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

6:15 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

Lakewood at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Pennsville at Bridgeton

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at. Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Mainland

Williamstown at Millville

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

Buena at St. Augustine Prep

Cumberland at Delsea

Wildwood at Schalick

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Buena

St. Augustine at Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic at Millville

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Pitman

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Buena at Vineland

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Pitman

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

St. John Vianney at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cherry Hill West

Washington twp. at St. Augustine

Wildwood Catholic at Millville

5:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Triton

Southern at Central Reg.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News