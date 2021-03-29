 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, March 29, 2021
High school schedule for Monday, March 29, 2021

Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling

Cedar Creek High School’s Oscar Perez, left, and the Vikings’ Jadah Butler wrestle in a 138-pound bout last week at a Cape-Atlantic League wrestling match in Atlantic City. The Mustangs will wrestle the host Cumerland Regional/Schalick team at 4 p.m. Monday.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Salem Tech

Southern at Toms River East

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River North

WRESTLING

2 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Colts Neck

4 p.m.

Mainland at Cumberland/Schalick

5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Millville

6 p.m.

Kingsway at St. Augustine

6:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

