 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Monday, March 1, 2020
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Monday, March 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
021421_spt_hsbb

On Feb. 13 2021, in Absecon, Holy Spirit hosts Egg Harbor Township boys basketball.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River East at YMCA — Toms River

3:15 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tri-County Conference Tournament

First round

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Pitman

Regular season

4 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Millville at Buena

Mainland at Holy Spirit

St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Wildwood at vineland

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tri-County Conference Tournament

First round

5:30 p.m.

Highland at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Cumberland at Pitman

Regular season

3:30 p.m.

Colts Neck at Lacey twp.

4 p.m.

Kingsway at Vineland

Buena at Millville

5:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Mainland at Ocean City

6 p.m.

Camden at St. Augustine

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

7 p.m.

Absegami at ACIT

Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.

Brick Memorial at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Deptford at Bowlero

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Southern vs, Jackson Memorial at Winding River Ice Rink

4:15 p.m.

Brick Twp. vs. Lacey twp. at Winding River

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News