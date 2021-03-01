High school schedule for Monday, March 1, 2020

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River East at YMCA — Toms River
3:15 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tri-County Conference Tournament
First round
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Pitman
Regular season
4 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Millville at Buena
Mainland at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Wildwood at vineland
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-County Conference Tournament
First round
5:30 p.m.
Highland at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Cumberland at Pitman
Regular season
3:30 p.m.
Colts Neck at Lacey twp.
4 p.m.
Kingsway at Vineland
Buena at Millville
5:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Mainland at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Camden at St. Augustine
