High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Millville at Schalick
St. Joseph at Bridgeton
Camden Academy Charter at Cumberland
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Southern at Donovan Catholic
6 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
BOYS BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Clayton
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
6:15 p.m.
Salem Tech at Cumberland
7 p.m.
Southern at Manchester Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. West Deptford at Bowlero
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Lenape at Laurel Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Lenape at Laurel Lanes
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Colts Neck/Freehold/Raritan at Winding River Ice Rink
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.