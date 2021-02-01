High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Millville at Buena
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Triton at Cumberland
4:30 p.m.
Clearview at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy
Salem at Wildwood
Lacey at Southern
Mainland at Atlantic City
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Millville
Cumberland at Triton
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Hammonton
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Wildwood at Salem
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.