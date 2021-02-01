 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Atlantic City vs Wildwood Catholic Basketball game

Wildwood Catholic's Marianna Papazoglou #13 drives to the basket against Atlantic City's Naysha Suarez-Rivera #11 during the first half of girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Thursday Jan 28, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Millville at Buena

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Triton at Cumberland

4:30 p.m.

Clearview at Oakcrest

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy

Salem at Wildwood

Lacey at Southern

Mainland at Atlantic City

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Millville

Cumberland at Triton

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Hammonton

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Wildwood at Salem

Atlantic City at Mainland

6 p.m.

Vineland at St. Augustine

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

St. Rose at Barnegat

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Central Reg. at Winding River Ice Rink

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Kingsway Regional at Westbrook Lanes

 

