High school schedule for Monday, April 26, 2021

BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Cape May Tech a Atlantic Christian
Ocean City vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Middle Twp. at Buena
Bridgeton at Camden Academy Charter
Vineland at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
Jackson Memorial at Pinelands
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Central Reg. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Millville at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Ocean City
Mainland at Holy Spirit
Freehold Twp. at Southern
BOYS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Absegami at Vineland
Holy Spirit at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Rumson-Fair Haven at St. Augustine
6 p.m.
Cherokee at Ocean City
BOYS GOLF
8:30 a.m.
Cumberland County Championships at Town and Country Golf Course
Noon
Cape May County Championship at Shoregate Golf Club
Regular season
3:15 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
St. Augustine Prep vs. Absegami at Seaview Country Club
Holy Spirit vs, Hammonton at Brigantine Links
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Atlantis Golf Course
Mainland vs. ACIT at Linwood Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
8:30 a.m.
Shore Conference Tournament at Jumping Brook Golf Course
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Millville at Vineland
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
Pennsville at Wildwood
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
4 p.m.
Wall Twp. at Southern
5:15 p.m.
Triton at Hammonton
Barnegat at Lakewood
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
