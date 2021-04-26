 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, April 26, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Monday, April 26, 2021

Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Baseball

Holy Spirit’s against Lower Cape May during scrimmage game at Holy Spirit High School Friday April 16, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Cape May Tech a Atlantic Christian

Ocean City vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park

Middle Twp. at Buena

Bridgeton at Camden Academy Charter

Vineland at Holy Spirit

Hammonton at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

Jackson Memorial at Pinelands

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Central Reg. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Millville at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Ocean City

Mainland at Holy Spirit

Freehold Twp. at Southern

BOYS LACROSSE

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

Absegami at Vineland

Holy Spirit at Mainland

4:30 p.m.

Rumson-Fair Haven at St. Augustine

6 p.m.

Cherokee at Ocean City

BOYS GOLF

8:30 a.m.

Cumberland County Championships at Town and Country Golf Course

Noon

Cape May County Championship at Shoregate Golf Club

Regular season

3:15 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

St. Augustine Prep vs. Absegami at Seaview Country Club

Holy Spirit vs, Hammonton at Brigantine Links

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Atlantis Golf Course

Mainland vs. ACIT at Linwood Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m.

Shore Conference Tournament at Jumping Brook Golf Course

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Southern

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Millville at Vineland

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

Pennsville at Wildwood

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River North

4 p.m.

Wall Twp. at Southern

5:15 p.m.

Triton at Hammonton

Barnegat at Lakewood

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Millville

Oakcrest at Vineland

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Millville vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

Vineland at Oakcrest

