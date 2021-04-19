High school schedule for Monday, April 19, 2021

BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Barnegat
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
Bridgeton at Mainland
Oakcrest at Millville
Pleasantville at St. Augustine
Cape May Tech at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Highland
Pitman at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Holy Sprit vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
Central at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic Christian
Ocean City at ACIT
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Cape May Tech
Middle Twp. at Millville
Mainland at Pleasantville
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Pilgrim Academy at Atlantic City
Pemberton at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Marlboro at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Middle Twp.
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Cedar Creek at Millville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Middletown North
BOYS GOLF
8:30 a.m.
Ocean County Tournament at Seaview Golf Resort
4 p.m.
Saint Joseph vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Middle Twp. vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club
Bridgeton vs. ACIT at Green Tree Country Club
Oakcrest vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
10 a.m.
Ocean County Tournament at Seaview Golf Resort
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Seneca at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Atlantic City at Cedar Creek
Buena at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Atlantic City at Cedar Creek
Buena at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Mainland
Hammonton at Millville
Absegami at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Highland
Central Reg. at Pinelands
BOYS TRACK AND FIELLD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Millville at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May vs. Vineland at Absegami
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Millville vs. Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May vs. Absegami at Vineland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Middle Twp.
ACIT at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at Salem Tech
Cedar Creek at Seneca
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Long Branch at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Saint Augustine
5 p.m.
Pleasantville at Hammonton
Lacey Twp. at Lacey Twp.
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
