 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Monday, April 19, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Monday, April 19, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Baseball

Holy Spirit’s against Lower Cape May during scrimmage game at Holy Spirit High School Friday April 16, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer/

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East at Barnegat

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.

Bridgeton at Mainland

Oakcrest at Millville

Pleasantville at St. Augustine

Cape May Tech at St. Joseph

Cumberland at Highland

Pitman at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Holy Sprit vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

Central at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic Christian

Ocean City at ACIT

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Cape May Tech

Middle Twp. at Millville

Mainland at Pleasantville

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Pilgrim Academy at Atlantic City

Pemberton at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Marlboro at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Middle Twp.

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Cedar Creek at Millville

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Middletown North

BOYS GOLF

8:30 a.m.

Ocean County Tournament at Seaview Golf Resort

4 p.m.

Saint Joseph vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Middle Twp. vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National

Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club

Bridgeton vs. ACIT at Green Tree Country Club

Oakcrest vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

10 a.m.

Ocean County Tournament at Seaview Golf Resort

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Seneca at Running Deer Golf Club

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Atlantic City at Cedar Creek

Buena at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Atlantic City at Cedar Creek

Buena at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

St. Augustine at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Mainland

Hammonton at Millville

Absegami at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Highland

Central Reg. at Pinelands

BOYS TRACK AND FIELLD

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Millville at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May vs. Vineland at Absegami

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Millville vs. Oakcrest at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May vs. Absegami at Vineland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Middle Twp.

ACIT at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at Salem Tech

Cedar Creek at Seneca

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Long Branch at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Saint Augustine

5 p.m.

Pleasantville at Hammonton

Lacey Twp. at Lacey Twp.

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News