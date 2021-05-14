High school schedule for Friday, May 14, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
Noon
Stotesbury Cup Regatta at Schuylkill River
BOYS GOLF
3:15 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club
3:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lacey Twp.
St. Augustine at Shawnee
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Barnegat
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Williamstown at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Jacson Memorial
5:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Triton
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Camden Tech
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Camden Academy
4 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
Holy Spirt at Buena
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Cape May Tech at St. Augustine
Oakcrest at St. Joseph
ACIT at Mainland
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at Atlantis Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
Holy Spirit vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
Wildwood Catholic vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Country Club
Mainland vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery
Hammonton vs. Highland at Pinelands Golf Course
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Millville at Highland
Central at Southern
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Washington Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Mainland at Cape May Tech
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville Senior
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
6 p.m.
ACIT at Vineland
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Vineland a Schalick
Bridgeton at Hoy Spirit
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Two. at Ocean City
Ocean County Championships at Jackson Liberty
Holy Spirit at Mainland
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Two. at Ocean City
Ocean County Championships at Jackson Liberty
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.