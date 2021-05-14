 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, May 14, 2021
High school schedule for Friday, May 14, 2021

050621_spt_ocsb

On May 5 2021, in Ocean City, Ocean City High School softball hosts St.Joes.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

Noon

Stotesbury Cup Regatta at Schuylkill River

BOYS GOLF

3:15 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club

3:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lacey Twp.

St. Augustine at Shawnee

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Barnegat

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Williamstown at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Jacson Memorial

5:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Triton

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Camden Tech

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Camden Academy

4 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

Holy Spirt at Buena

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Cape May Tech at St. Augustine

Oakcrest at St. Joseph

ACIT at Mainland

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Course

Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at Atlantis Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

Holy Spirit vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

Wildwood Catholic vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course

Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Country Club

Mainland vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery

Hammonton vs. Highland at Pinelands Golf Course

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Millville at Highland

Central at Southern

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Washington Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Mainland at Cape May Tech

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Our Lady of Mercy at Millville Senior

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

6 p.m.

ACIT at Vineland

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Vineland a Schalick

Bridgeton at Hoy Spirit

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Two. at Ocean City

Ocean County Championships at Jackson Liberty

Holy Spirit at Mainland

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Two. at Ocean City

Ocean County Championships at Jackson Liberty

Holy Spirit at Mainland

