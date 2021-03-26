High school schedule for Friday, March 26, 2021

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Vineland
5 p.m.
Millville at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Penns Grove at Cumberland/Schalick
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Hammonton at St. Augustine
Southern at Brick Memorial
