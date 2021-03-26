 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, March 26, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Friday, March 26, 2021

Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling

Atlantic City vs Cedar Creek wrestling match at Atlantic City High School Wednesday Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Vineland

5 p.m.

Millville at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Penns Grove at Cumberland/Schalick

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Hammonton at St. Augustine

Southern at Brick Memorial

