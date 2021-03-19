High school schedule for Friday, March 19, 2021

WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Lacey at Pinelands
5 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Cumberland at Pitman
6 p.m.
Absegami at Delsea
Southern at Seneca
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
5 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
7 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
GIRLS SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy
5:15 p.m.
Hammonton at ACIT
Lacey at Southern
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
