High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 5, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

020221_spt_mtgbb

On Feb. 1 2021, at the Middle Township High School, the Lady Panthers host Wildwood Catholic girls basketball.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Millville

5 p.m.

Cumberland at Highland

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City

St. Joseph at Vineland

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Hammonton at Buena

Pitman at Wildwood

Ocean Twp. at Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at ACIT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

St. Joseph at Vineland

Highland at Cumberland

Buena at Hammonton

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

5 p.m.

Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Township

Millville at Our Lady of Mercy

Mainland at Middle Twp.

Wildwood at Pitman

ACIT at Holy Spirit

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Southern at Lacey Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Deptford at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

