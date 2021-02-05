High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Millville
5 p.m.
Cumberland at Highland
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City
St. Joseph at Vineland
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Hammonton at Buena
Pitman at Wildwood
Ocean Twp. at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Middletown at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at ACIT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Vineland
Highland at Cumberland
Buena at Hammonton
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
5 p.m.
Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Township
Millville at Our Lady of Mercy
Mainland at Middle Twp.
Wildwood at Pitman
ACIT at Holy Spirit
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Southern at Lacey Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Deptford at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.