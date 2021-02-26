 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
agate

020721_spt_prep

On Feb. 6 2021, at St.Augustine's Prep in Richland, the Hermits host Vineland boys basketball.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Millville at Hammonton

5:15 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Raritan

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Millville

5 p.m.

St. Augustine at Buena

5:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Brick Twp.

Raritan at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

3:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Millville vs. Absegami at Hess Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at St. Francis Aquatic Center

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Atlantic City

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Saint Augustine

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Noon

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

3:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Buena

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Deptford vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at King Pin Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Bowlero

5:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

ICE HOCKEY

Gordon Cup Quarterfinals

3:30 p.m.

Saint Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic at Hollydell Ice Arena

 

