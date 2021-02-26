High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Millville at Hammonton
5:15 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Raritan
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Millville
5 p.m.
St. Augustine at Buena
5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
Raritan at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
3:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Millville vs. Absegami at Hess Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at St. Francis Aquatic Center
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Atlantic City
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Saint Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Noon
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Buena
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
