High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
St. Joseph at Millville
Donovan Catholic at Southern
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
6 p.m.
Pleasantville at Pemberton
Buena at St. Augustine
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Rumson-Fair Haven
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
Ocean City at Mainland
St. Joseph at Millville
Bridgeton at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River North
at Winding River
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. St. Joseph (Montvale)
at Igloo Ice Arena
8:30 p.m.
Sothern vs. Manalapan at Howell Ice World
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at King Pin Lanes
Hammonton vs. Gloucester Tech
at Westbrook Lanes
5 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.