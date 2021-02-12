 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

020621_spt_middle

On Feb. 5 2021, at the Middle Township High School, The Panther's host Mainland Regional girls basketball.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River North

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

St. Joseph at Millville

Donovan Catholic at Southern

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

6 p.m.

Pleasantville at Pemberton

Buena at St. Augustine

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Rumson-Fair Haven

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Toms River North at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

Ocean City at Mainland

St. Joseph at Millville

Bridgeton at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River North

at Winding River

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. St. Joseph (Montvale)

at Igloo Ice Arena

8:30 p.m.

Sothern vs. Manalapan at Howell Ice World

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at King Pin Lanes

Hammonton vs. Gloucester Tech

at Westbrook Lanes

5 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

