High school schedule for Friday, April 30, 2021

SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Delsea
Hammonton at Absegami
Millville at Oakcrest
Vineland at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at St, Joseph
6 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
Ocean City at Absegami
Vineland at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Buena at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Pennsauken
Holy Spirit at St. Augustine
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Sterling
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
BOYS GOLF
2:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Barnegat at Ocean Acres Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Atlantis
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Country Club
Hammonton vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
Millville vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links
Lower Cape May vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Vineland vs. Cedar Creek at Cedar Creek Golf Course
Wildwood Catholic vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
Bridgeton vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Cape May Tech vs. St. Joseph at Pinelands Golf Course
Vineland vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Memorial
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
Cumberland at Kingsway
Hammonton at Atlantic City
Holy Spirit at Bridgeton
Buena at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Mainland
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Millville
Vineland at Ocean City
St. Augustine at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.