High school schedule for Friday, April 30, 2021
agate

Petty

Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher gets a base hit against Millville's Wayne Hill #8 during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Delsea

Hammonton at Absegami

Millville at Oakcrest

Vineland at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at St, Joseph

6 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

Ocean City at Absegami

Vineland at Atlantic City

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

Buena at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Pennsauken

Holy Spirit at St. Augustine

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Sterling

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

BOYS GOLF

2:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Barnegat at Ocean Acres Country Club

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Atlantis

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Country Club

Hammonton vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

Millville vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links

Lower Cape May vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Vineland vs. Cedar Creek at Cedar Creek Golf Course

Wildwood Catholic vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club

Bridgeton vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

Cape May Tech vs. St. Joseph at Pinelands Golf Course

Vineland vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Memorial

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

Cumberland at Kingsway

Hammonton at Atlantic City

Holy Spirit at Bridgeton

Buena at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Mainland

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Millville

Vineland at Ocean City

St. Augustine at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Mainland

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

