High school schedule for Friday, April 23, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Friday, April 23, 2021

Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Baseball

Holy Spirit’s against Lower Cape May during scrimmage game at Holy Spirit High School Friday April 16, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS LACROSSE

3:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Mainland

Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Sterling

4 p.m.

Highland at Holy Spirit

Southern at Toms River South

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Haddon Heights

4 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at ACIT

Bridgeton at Buena

Oakcrest at St. Augustine

Millville at St. Joseph

Cumberland at Williamstown

Wildwood at Penns Grove

Southern at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Coaches vs. Cancer at Mainland

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Bishop Eustace

7 p.m.

Mainland vs. Cherokee

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ACIT at Wildwood Catholic

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

Lower Cape May at St. Joseph

Williamstown at Cumberland

Pennsville at Hammonton

Penns Grove at Wildwood

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS GOLF

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

ACIT vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club

Bridgeton vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club

Middle Twp. vs. Saint Joseph at Pinelands Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cherry Hill West at The Links Golf Course

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Buena at St. Augustine

Millville at Wildwood Catholic

Mainland at Vineland

Cumberland at Triton

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Central Reg.

Brick Memorial at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Southern at Lacey Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Vineland

5 p.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Hammonton at Oakcrest

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

