High school schedule for Friday, April 23, 2021

BOYS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Mainland
Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Sterling
4 p.m.
Highland at Holy Spirit
Southern at Toms River South
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Haddon Heights
4 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at ACIT
Bridgeton at Buena
Oakcrest at St. Augustine
Millville at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Williamstown
Wildwood at Penns Grove
Southern at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Coaches vs. Cancer at Mainland
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Bishop Eustace
7 p.m.
Mainland vs. Cherokee
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ACIT at Wildwood Catholic
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
Lower Cape May at St. Joseph
Williamstown at Cumberland
Pennsville at Hammonton
Penns Grove at Wildwood
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
ACIT vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club
Bridgeton vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
Middle Twp. vs. Saint Joseph at Pinelands Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cherry Hill West at The Links Golf Course
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Buena at St. Augustine
Millville at Wildwood Catholic
Mainland at Vineland
Cumberland at Triton
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Central Reg.
Brick Memorial at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Southern at Lacey Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Vineland
5 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Hammonton at Oakcrest
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
