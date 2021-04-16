 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, April 16, 2021
High school schedule for Friday, April 16, 2021

041521_spt_gamivb

Absegami hosted Clearview in a girls volleyball match, Absegami won 2 sets to1. Galloway, NJ. April 14, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals

4 p.m.

(7) Rutgers Prep at (3) Our Lady of Mercy

South Jersey Group III semifinals

4:30 p.m.

(3) Absegami at (2) Toms River South

South Jersey Group IV semifinals

5:30 p.m.

(3) Williamstown at (2) Southern

Regular season

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester at Renaissance Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National Golf Club

Hammonton vs. Triton at Pinelands Golf Course

Holy Spirit vs. ACIT at Mays Landing Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Shawnee at Medford Lakes Golf Course

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

5 p.m.

Buena at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at St. Augustine

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

