High school schedule for Friday, April 16, 2021

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals
4 p.m.
(7) Rutgers Prep at (3) Our Lady of Mercy
South Jersey Group III semifinals
4:30 p.m.
(3) Absegami at (2) Toms River South
South Jersey Group IV semifinals
5:30 p.m.
(3) Williamstown at (2) Southern
Regular season
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester at Renaissance Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National Golf Club
Hammonton vs. Triton at Pinelands Golf Course
Holy Spirit vs. ACIT at Mays Landing Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Shawnee at Medford Lakes Golf Course
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
5 p.m.
Buena at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at St. Augustine
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
