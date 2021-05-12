Sarah Glass scored five to lead Absegami past Cedar Creek

The Absegami High School girls lacrosse team beat district rival Cedar Creek 12-4 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Wednesday.
Both schools are part of the Greater Egg Harbor Township School district. The Braves improved to 2-7, and the Pirates fell to 1-5.
Sarah Glass led Absegami with five goals and an assist. Haleigh Schafer scored three, and Jayla McNamara had a goal and an assist. Livi Pino, Fay DeBlasio and Giana Flath also scored. Kylie Waldman made eight saves.
For the Pirates, Mia McColl scored twice, and Abby Winterbottom and Isabella Fox each scored once.
Egg Harbor Twp. 11,
Middle Twp. 8
Grace Carpenter and Laine Walterson each scored three goals foe EHT (6-4). Kara Wilson and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored twice. Anna Smith scored once. Brianne Macchia made 11 saves.
Eliza Billingham scored three for Middle (7-3). Kate Herlihy and Brianna Robinson each scored twice. Maddyn McAnaney scored once. Morgan Delaney made six saves.
Pinelands Reg. 16,
Neptune 3
Pinelands improved to 2-6. The Wildcats scored 11 goals in the first half. Neptune fell to 0-6. No further information was available.
From Tuesday
Lacey Twp. 19,
Toms River East 8
Madison MacGillivray scored six for Lacey (7-2). Cayli Biele and Kayleigh Flanegan each scored four goals. Isabelle Merola, Madelyn Bell and Casey Kownacki each scored once. Maeve Meehan made 10 saves.
Lizzie Gillen scored three for Toms River East (3-6).
Boys lacrosse
Southern Reg. 9,
Jackson Memorial 4
Joey DeYoung led the Rams (8-2) with five goals. Ryan Sininsky, Zach Washco, Jake Washco and Luke Bruther each scored. Bruther added three assists, and Sinisky had one. Tyler Sininsky made five saves.
Charlie Harrison, Drew Walenty, Matt DeRosa and Drew Marocas each scored for Jackson Memorial (6-2).
Barnegat 10,
Pt. Pleasant Boro 6
The Bengals improved to 7-1, and PPB fell to 5-4. Aiden Kirk scored three and added an assist for PPB. No other information was available.
Boys volleyball
Lacey Township 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
The Lions (11-2) won on set scores of 25-13, 25-19.
James Baxes had 11 service points, including four aces, and five kills. Jake Sullivan had seven kills, three digs and four service points. Kyle Coburn led with 11 assists.
Pinelands fell to 8-5. No other information was available.
Pleasantville 2,
Hammonton 0
The Greyhounds (3-3) won by scores of 25-10, 25-14. No information for them was available.
Hammonton’s (1-7) Aiden Nicholls had three kills and four service points, and Justin Land had three kills and four digs. Emmanuel Waugh added five assists.
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 2
Jackson Memorial 1
Southern (14-1) won 21-25, 25-19, 25-22.
For the Rams, Ethan Case led with 24 digs. Matthew Leonard led with 18 assists. Tommy Deakyne had eight kills and seven digs. Jay Silva had three kills and three digs. Jackson Memorial (7-1) lost its first match of the season.
From Monday
Christian Brothers Academy 2,
Southern Reg. 0
Southern (13-1) lost for the first time this season, falling 25-18, 25-20.
Ethan Case led with 11 digs for the Rams. Lucas Kean had seven kills and three digs. Matthew Leonard had nine assists. Dylan Lockwood had eight assists. Tommy Deakyne had eight kills and three digs.
Christian Brothers improved to 9-0.
Central Reg. 2,
Pinelands Reg. 1
Central Regional (8-2) won 25-17, 18-25, 25-18.
For Pinelands (8-3), Dan Brunke led with 21 assists. Abdullah Elsayad had 14 digs and 13 kills. Ethan Woods had 13 digs. Connor Johnston added 12 digs. Aiden Skeie finished with five kills.
Collingswood 2,
Hammonton 0
Collingswood (3-4) won 25-11, 25-16.
Emmanuel Waugh had five assists, two digs and two kills for Hammonton (1-6). Aiden Nicholls had three kills, two blocks and two digs. Justin Lang finished with three kills, two assists and two aces.Lacey Twp. 2,
Freehold Borough 0
The Lions won 25-20, 25-18.
Kyle Coburn led with 15 assists, six digs and five kills for Lacey (9-2). Carson Howard and Baxes James had six kills. Freehold fell to 2-4.
Boys golf
Hammonton 176,
Ocean City 183
OC—Ethan Steingard 43, Dylan Campbell 45, Tristan Laughlin 47, Cameron Yoa 48
H—Olivia Strigh 37, Noah Petrohi 41, Shane McSorely 48, Luca Bongiovani 50
Birdies: Strigh
Records: OC 8-4, Hammonton 12-1
St. Augustine Prep 155,
Absegami 175,
Buena Reg. 219
Buena Vista Country Club (Par 36)
SA—Brendan Meagher 35, Frank Wren 36, Lenny Dolson 42, Josh Dolson 42
A—Owen Doyle 42, Willi Standwood 43, AJ Smoaks 44, Even Ramos 46
BR—John Burns 48, Tom Egan 52, Brody Murphy 58, Logan Freeman 61
Records: St. Aug 13-0
From Tuesday
Hammonton 169,
Absegami 181
H—Noah Petracci 37, Olivia Strigh 39, Sam Mento 45, Luca Gherardi 48
A—Owen Doyle 44, Anthony Smoaks 44, Evan Ramos 45, Andrew Waldman 48
Records: Hammonton 11-1; Absegami 7-4
Wildwood Catholic 169,
St. Joseph 213
WC—Kieron Kelly 38, Chris Cruz 38, Jared Hopping 46, Tommy Golden 47
SJ—Bob Crimi 48, Sam Matro 50, John Matro 49, Billy Myers 66
Records: WC. 7-6; St. Joseph 1-9
Boys tennis
From Tuesday
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Barnegat 0
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Robert Wallace 6-1, 6-0; Josh Kline d. Aiden Birch 6-0, 6-0; Adam Grelak D. N/A
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Richard Lynch-Bobby Kaciban 6-0, 6-1; James Cahill-Carter Mathis d. Anthony Idone-Phil Lopicollo 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Pinelands 11-0; Barnegat 3-6
