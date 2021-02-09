Samantha Jones nets 15, Vineland tops Hammonton to stay undefeated

“Hammonton did a good job of slowing us down,” Vineland coach Will Breese. “I’ll give them credit because that’s something my girls aren’t really used to. But we put the pressure on them a bit in the second half and started scoring and forced some turnovers and started to play more of our game.”

Emma Peretti led Hammonton with a game-high 17 points. The 5-foot-11 sophomore standout is averaging 20.3 points per game.

Vineland did a great job defensively of stopping the Blue Devils, especially in the third quarter when the Fighting Clan went on a 9-0 run to take a 32-19 lead.

“I thought we came out pretty good,” Hammonton coach Mike Velardi said. “Offensively, we just missed a lot of shots, a lot of turnovers, looked sluggish at times and we weren’t getting back on defense.”

Hammonton trailed by double digits early in the fourth quarter but played solid defense and went on a 7-0 run to make it 38-32.

But that was as close as the Blue Devils (2-2) got.

“I thought we did well defensively,” Velardi said. “We were holding them in the game. But when we had the chance, when we were coming back on defense, their fast-break points were just trumping anything we needed to accomplish.”