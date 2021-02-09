Samantha Jones nets 15, Vineland tops Hammonton to stay undefeated

HAMMONTON — Samantha Jones was quick to admit that her team started slower than usual Tuesday.
But that changed as the game unfolded.
The Vineland High School girls basketball team played more aggressively on both sides of the court in the second half en route to a 47-38 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League West Division game.
The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter, and the Fighting Clan led 18-13 at halftime. But Vineland put on the heat late and led 38-25 by the fourth quarter.
Vineland (5-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
“That’s how we normally play in the first half,” said Jones, 15, of Vineland. “I don’t know what happened (in the first half), but we had to come out harder and stronger in the second half to get this win.”
Jones scored a team-leading 15 points, including a 3-pointer. Vineland is in first place in the CAL West.
“It feels good,” said Jones, a 5-foot-4 sophomore guard. “But we could’ve played better. But we still got the win in the end, so that’s all that matters.”
Vineland scored 50 or more points in each game this season until Tuesday. The Fighting Clan’s 18 points were their lowest halftime total this season.
“Hammonton did a good job of slowing us down,” Vineland coach Will Breese. “I’ll give them credit because that’s something my girls aren’t really used to. But we put the pressure on them a bit in the second half and started scoring and forced some turnovers and started to play more of our game.”
Emma Peretti led Hammonton with a game-high 17 points. The 5-foot-11 sophomore standout is averaging 20.3 points per game.
Vineland did a great job defensively of stopping the Blue Devils, especially in the third quarter when the Fighting Clan went on a 9-0 run to take a 32-19 lead.
“I thought we came out pretty good,” Hammonton coach Mike Velardi said. “Offensively, we just missed a lot of shots, a lot of turnovers, looked sluggish at times and we weren’t getting back on defense.”
Hammonton trailed by double digits early in the fourth quarter but played solid defense and went on a 7-0 run to make it 38-32.
But that was as close as the Blue Devils (2-2) got.
“I thought we did well defensively,” Velardi said. “We were holding them in the game. But when we had the chance, when we were coming back on defense, their fast-break points were just trumping anything we needed to accomplish.”
Hammonton doesn’t have a lot of depth, Velardi noted. Sophomore guard Ava Divello scored 11 points.
“It was there,” Velardi said of the near-comeback. “Listen, our girls fought till the end, and I give (our players) credit. … They hit their shots and made their fouls shots at the end when they needed to, but (Vineland’s) fast-break points, I think, really hurt us a lot.
“I’m proud of the way we came out. … We just have to work a little bit harder this week.”
Skylar Fowlkes scored 13 points for the Fighting Clan, including three key free throws in the fourth quarter to turn back Hammonton’s comeback. Egypt Owens scored eight and Jinyels Alvarez seven to keep Vineland undefeated.
“It was big for us,” Breese said. “On the road, it’s always tough to get wins. We are kind of on a roll and we are trying to keep it that way. It’s back to work (Wednesday).”
Vineland:8 10 14 15— 38
Hammonton:8 5 10 15— 47
Vー Jones 15, Fowlkes 13, Owens 8, Alvarez 7, Wallace 5; Hー Peretti 17, Divello 11, Purvis 6, Berenato 4.
3-pointerー Jones V; Divello H.
Records:.Vineland 5-0; Hammonton 2-2
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
