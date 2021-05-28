Sabrina Faulkner scores 100th career goal for Lower: Late Thursday roundup

Sabrina Faulkner scored six goals, including the 100th of her career, to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 20-11 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.
Maggie Boyle scored seven and added five assists for Lower (9-5). Maddie Schiffbauer added six assists and three goals. Julia Gibson scored three. Tessa Hueber scored one. Allyson Walsh made 17 saves.
Adrianna Dodge scored five for OLMA (7-8). Rylie Gemberling scored three, and Mina Lockhart two. Anissa Serafine scored one. Lindsey Serafine made 17 saves.
Donovan Catholic 11, Pinelands Reg. 7: Gianna Manco scored three goals for Donovan Catholic (5-6).
Isabella Kenmure, Julia Wentworth and Katie Polo each scored twice.
Pinelands fell to 4-9.
Boys lacrosse
EHT 12, Kingsway Reg. 10: Drew Carpenter scored five goals to go with three assists for EHT (8-5).
PJ Hladun and Mike Kazmi each scored twice. Zack Pennock, RJ Matthews and Noah Gibbs each scored one. Keith DeLucca made 17 saves.
Jake Mason scored six for Kingsway (1-14).
Baseball From Thursday
No. 11 Ocean City 9, No. 10 Holy Spirit 1: Ben Hoag scored three runs, singled twice and drove in two for Ocean City (14-6) in a matchup of teams ranked in The Press Elite 11.
Matt Nunan drove in three and singled twice. Jack Rodgers scored twice. Gannon Brady struck out 11 in six innings.
Jayden Shertel doubled, singled and drove in the lone run for Holy Spirit (15-9). CJ Egrie scored. Steven Petrosh doubled.
No. 6 St. Augustine 10, Millville 2: Ryan Taylor and Jack Peacock each drove in three and hit three singles for St. Augustine (20-5).
Kyle Neri scored three runs. Jackson Vanesko scored twice and added two RBIs. Ryan Weingartner earned the win, striking out three in four innings.
Dominick Dookie scored and drove in a run for Millville (14-6).
Seneca 13, Oakcrest 1: Adrian Firpo singled twice, doubled and scored for Oakcrest (10-12).
Gavin Healy, Matt Vega, Andre Boyer and David Connelly each singled.
For Seneca (8-11), Brayden Davis and George Thorp each doubled.
Atlantic City 8, Cape May Tech 6: Jackson Barrie drove in two and scored a run for Atlantic City (3-16).
Drew Storr singled twice and scored. Zach Dinter and Oldis Zappata scored twice. Ryan Master struck out six in 3 2/3 innings.
Softball
From Thursday
Buena Reg. 3, Mainland Reg. 2: Madison Hand, Adrianna Cortes and Isabella Bates each scored to help Buena (13-6) win in extra innings.
Cortes and Hand each added two singles. Kendal Bryant and Hand each tripled. Emily D’Ottavio pitched eight innings and struck out eight.
Ava Kinkler doubled, tripled and scored for Mainland (9-13). Rayna Molina homered. Joslyn Adams doubled. Isabella Canesi had an RBI. Bella D’Agostino struck out 12 in seven innings.
Schalick 13, Cumberland Reg. 1: Catie Melchiorre doubled twice and drove in two runs for Schalick (14-3). The Colts fell to 1-15.
ACIT 8, Atlantic City 3: Lola Sarni, Jillian Seelman and Gianna Gonzalez each drove in two runs for ACIT (8-12).
Samantha Passalaqua tripled and scored. Kiara Flanagan hit three singles. Maura Furst struck out six in seven innings.
Atlantic City fell to 7-14.
Boys volleyball
From Thursday
State South Tournament
(17) Pinelands Reg. 2, (18) Sterling 0: Abdullah Elsayad led with 14 digs to go with seven assists for Pinelands (12-8).
Aaron Johnson added 11 assists. Brogan Duelly finished with five kills and four digs. Patrick O’Brien led with nine service points. This was the program’s first state playoff win.
Pinelands will play top-seeded Southern Regional in the second round Wednesday in Stafford Township.
Boys tennis
From Thursday
St. Augustine 3, Millville 2
Singles: Vince Coiro SA d. Jacob Lewis 6-2, 6-2; Andrew Crain M d. Tanner Roth 6-0, 6-1; Vincent Polistina SA d. Nicolas Meehan 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: Matthew Adams-Cameron Compare SA d. Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy 7-5, 5-7, 6-3; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift M d. Santino Casale-Nathaniel Paradela 6-2, 2-6, 7-5
Records: St. Augustine 12-4; Millville 15-4
Egg Harbor Twp. 3, Cedar Creek 2
Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Donovan Sullivan 6-1, 6-3; Joshua Guimapang EHT d. Chase Blanchard 6-0, 6-4; Luis Geda EHT d. Kyle O’Connor 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Oscar Perez-Lorenzo Fortunato CC d. Eric Chen-Benjamin Zhang 7-6, 6-4; William Coombs-Resty Mercado EHT d. Shane Houck-Chris Lam 6-3, 6-2
Records: EHT 12-5; Cedar Creek 8-7
Boys golf
From Thursday
Hammonton 169, Oakcrest 189
H: Olivia Strigh 36, Noah Petracci 37, Luca Gherardi 47, Sam Mento 49
O: Cassie Booth 39, Zachary Dittus 50, Andrew Smith 50, Varsha Mudaliar 50
Birdies: Strigh (2), Petracci
Records: Hammonton 19-1; Oakcrest 11-8
Toms River South 187 Southern Reg. 195
TR: Vinnie Servis 44, Kyle Chambers 45, Chris Higham 45, Jack Yuro 53
SR: Alex Henbest 45, Landon Beirne 46, Logan Savoth 51, Joseph Fabian 53
Records: Toms River South 11-1; Southern 9-6
