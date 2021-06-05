Ryan Weingartner saves the day as St. Augustine advances in state baseball tournament

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Ryan Weingartner has been the closer for the St. Augustine Prep baseball team all season.
But the junior hasn’t faced a jam like the one he found himself in Saturday morning in a state tournament game.
Weingartner entered in the top of the sixth inning with the Hermits nursing a two-run lead against Notre Dame. There were no outs, runners on second and third and a 2-0 count on the batter.
Weingartner relied on his fastball to navigate out of trouble. He struck out five over the final two innings as the second-seeded Hermits won the South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinal 4-1. Seventh-seeded Notre Dame left 14 runners on base.
“I felt confident,” Weingartner said. “They put the ball in my hands to close the game, and I’m so thankful we got it done. I don’t have any nerves when I’m out on the field. I just try to have fun and play baseball with some of my best friends.”
In the sixth, Weingartner struck out the first two batters he faced. After an intentional walk to load the bases, he got a pop-up to shortstop to end the inning.
“My fastball was working,” he said. “I was just really trying to blow it by them.”
There were questions about the Hermits (21-6) as the playoffs began. St. Augustine started the season 18-2 but then dropped four of its final six regular-season games.
“We played a lot of games, 11 games in 12 days,” Hermits coach Mike Bylone said. “The schedule looked great in October, but I think we just ran out of gas. We had no energy. Pitching wore down.”
The Hermits looked at the state tournament as a fresh start. They got an immediate boost Saturday when RBI singles from Weingartner and Brody McKenzie gave them a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
“That was huge,” said McKenzie, who finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs. “Things haven’t been going our way lately.”
St. Augustine made that lead hold up, but it wasn’t easy. Notre Dame (9-8) left the bases loaded in the fourth and sixth innings.
“We didn’t tear the cover off the ball,” Bylone said. “But the energy was there. We got out of some big jams. We’re just finding a way to survive.”
Weingartner gave the Hermits some breathing room in the bottom of the sixth when he led off with a walk and stole second and third. His courtesy runner then scored on Kyle Neri’s RBI groundout to give the Hermits a 4-1 lead.
St. Augustine couldn’t completely relax, however.
Weingartner walked the first two batters he faced in the seventh before striking out the side to end the game.
“Ryan has been a starter since he was a freshman,” Bylone said. “We trust him.”
St. Augustine advances to the semifinals Monday where it is scheduled to play the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between third-seeded Donovan Catholic and No. 6 seed Paul VI.
The Hermits reached the state final from 2016-19. There was no spring sports season last year because of the pandemic. None of the current Hermits was a key player on the 2019 team, but these Hermits hope to start their own playoff tradition this season.
“There’s nothing like playoff baseball here (at St. Augustine),” Weingartner said.
