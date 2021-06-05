Ryan Weingartner saves the day as St. Augustine advances in state baseball tournament

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Ryan Weingartner has been the closer for the St. Augustine Prep baseball team all season.

But the junior hasn’t faced a jam like the one he found himself in Saturday morning in a state tournament game.

Weingartner entered in the top of the sixth inning with the Hermits nursing a two-run lead against Notre Dame. There were no outs, runners on second and third and a 2-0 count on the batter.

Weingartner relied on his fastball to navigate out of trouble. He struck out five over the final two innings as the second-seeded Hermits won the South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinal 4-1. Seventh-seeded Notre Dame left 14 runners on base.

“I felt confident,” Weingartner said. “They put the ball in my hands to close the game, and I’m so thankful we got it done. I don’t have any nerves when I’m out on the field. I just try to have fun and play baseball with some of my best friends.”

In the sixth, Weingartner struck out the first two batters he faced. After an intentional walk to load the bases, he got a pop-up to shortstop to end the inning.

“My fastball was working,” he said. “I was just really trying to blow it by them.”