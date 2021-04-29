Ryan Sininsky scores five to lead Southern boys lacrosse

The Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team beat visiting Jackson Liberty 15-3 on Thursday in a Shore Conference game.
Southern was up 11-1 at halftime. Ryan Sininsky led the host Rams (3-1) with five goals and had two assists. Zach Washco contributed three goals and Luke Bruther had two goals and two assists. Tyler Sininsky and Nick Roesch combined for five saves in the win. Jackson Liberty dropped to 1-3.
From Wednesday
Holy Spirit 14,
Cedar Creek 0
The Spartans improved to 4-0. Sam Phillips scored seven goals and added an assist. Joseph Reitzler scored three, Matthew Goff two. Jonah Corkhill, a freshman, earned the shutout.
Girls lacrosse
From Wednesday
Middle Twp. 12,
Millville 11
Middle (4-0) remained undefeated with an overtime win. Brianna Robinson scored five goals. Maddyn McAnany scored three, Kate Herlihy two. Eliza Billingham and Jada Nagle each scored once. Mia Slick made 11 saves.
Julianna Giordano scored four for Millville (3-2). Casey Etter scored three, Olivia Giordano two. Stella Sheppard and Julia Thompson each scored once.
Egg Harbor Twp. 14,
Our Lady of Mercy 7
Emily Gargan scored six goals for the Eagles (4-0). Anna Smith scored four, Sagie Broschard two. Laine Walterson had four assists. Grace Carpenter and Broschard each had two assists. Carpenter and Walterson each scored once. Brianne Macchia made 10 saves.
Fiona Lockhart scored three for OLMA (2-2). Mina Lockhart scored two. Rylie Gemberling and Adrianna Dodge each scored once. Dodge had three assists. Lindsey Serafine made seven saves.
Boys tennis
Ocean City 4,
Absegami 1
Singles: Austin Synder A d. Charles DiCicco 6-0, 6-0; Kraig Redmond OC d. Akash Patel 6-3, 6-0; Jackson Barnes OC d. Manav Dasondi 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Evan Leeds-Max Fisher OC d. Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach 6-1, 6-3; Chris Ganter-Evan Cho OC d. Colin Morrissey-Darshan Surti 6-0, 6-4.
Records: A 3-1; OC 5-1.
From Wednesday
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Jackson Liberty 0
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Michael Rodrigues 6-1, 6-3; Josh Kline d. Vincent Pawlak 6-0, 6-1; Adam Grelak d. Tim Cappucci 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Ryan Holsey-Brandon Yoo 6-1, 6-0; Carter Mathis-Andrew Falduto d. Vladyslav Chernega-Sean Duffy 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Pinelands 6-0; Jackson Liberty 1-3.
Vineland 3,
Bridgeton 2
Singles: Angel Arista B d. Mark Baranovsky 6-2, 6-1; Victor Ascensio B d. Shivam Thakur 6-4, 4-6; Rodrick Zapanta V d.Jair Ruesga 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Henry Conde-Austin Bushman V won by forfeit; Michael Cagno-Gregory Burgess V won by forfeit
Pitman 5,
Wildwood 0
Singles: Chris Engstrom d. Kevin Cruz Valle 6-0, 6-0; Zack Kraemer d. Erubey Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; Cole Kelly d. Julio Rivera 6-0, 6
Doubles: Aiden Hausmann-Chase Rollins d. Alexsandro Bautista-Sebastian Rivera 6-0, 6-3; Ryan Monteith-Dylan Stiteler d. Justin Lopez-Jayden Rivera 7-6, 10-5.
Records: Pitman 3-1; Wildwood 0-4.Boys golf
Woodstown 181,
Cumberland Reg. 214
CR—Brandon Glaspey 43, Gavin Goldsborough 49, Zachary Swift 58, Sam Thompson 64.
W—Jason LeCates 40, Zack Saia 42, Stephen Padio 49, Gigi Belisario 50.
Records: C 2-5-1; W 6-1.
From Wednesday
Cumberland Reg. 211,
Overbrook 263
(PAR 36)
CR—Brandon Glaspey 43, Gavin Goldsborough 48, Zachary Swift 58, Chase Matish 62
O—Alexis Cantu 64, NaJee Hines 68, Trishell Alford 72, Ayonah Alexander 72
Records: Cumberland 2-4-1; Overbrook 0-5
Egg Harbor Twp. 182,
Lower Cape May 208
Atlantic City 243
At McCullough’s Emerald Links (Par 35)
EHT—Katrina Cabinian 42, Charlie Jones 45, Joe Del Re 47, Ashley Conant 47
LCM—Kevin Coulter 47, Andrew Barber 50, Carl Hober 55, Zach Bada 56
AC—Andrew Latz 47, Paul Swift 62, Hami Asif 66, Mir Khair 68
Records: EHT 4-3; Atlantic City 0-6; Lower 3-5
Girls golf
From Wednesday
Cape May Tech 166
Wildwood 253
At Union League National (par 35)
CMT—David Wurtz 35, Alyssa Hicks 42, Jonathan Neiman 42, Gavin Clark 47
W—Gavin Richards 61, Matt Sottnick 63, Jessica Johnson 64, N/A
Records: CMT 3-3; Wildwood 0-4
Barnegat 210,
Toms River North 246
B—Yasmeen Muhammad 45, Kira Pokluda 50, Maura Glines 53, Jocelyn Ziarko 62
TRN—Katelyn Rizzo 60, Giovanna Onofrietti 61, Vivianna Onofrietti 61 Julia Iovine 64
Records: Barnegat 5-1; Toms River North 2-2.
