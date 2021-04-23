Ryan Liberty, Michael Raciti lead Oakcrest past Mainland: Roundup

Ryan Liberty and Michael Raciti each scored three goals to lead the Oakcrest High School boys lacrosse team to an 11-8 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Friday.

Liberty added two assists to go with five ground balls. Jayden Williams scored two goals and two assists for the Falcons (1-1). Ethan Nelson, Michael O’Brien and Logan Skinner each scored once. Nelson had eight ground balls, O’Brien added seven ground balls. Owen Haugan made 17 saves.

Mainland (1-1) scored seven second-half goals, including four in the final quarter.

Southern Reg. 16,

Toms River South 3

Ryan Sininsky scored four goals and added three assists for the Rams (1-1). Joey DeYoung scored three goals to go with three assists. Anthony Arch, Konnor Forlai, Zach Washco and Jake Washco each scored twice. Nick Roesch made three saves.

Toms River South fell to 0-2.

From Thursday

Lower Cape May Reg. 15,

Absegami 4