Ryan Liberty, Michael Raciti lead Oakcrest past Mainland: Roundup

Ryan Liberty and Michael Raciti each scored three goals to lead the Oakcrest High School boys lacrosse team to an 11-8 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Friday.
Liberty added two assists to go with five ground balls. Jayden Williams scored two goals and two assists for the Falcons (1-1). Ethan Nelson, Michael O’Brien and Logan Skinner each scored once. Nelson had eight ground balls, O’Brien added seven ground balls. Owen Haugan made 17 saves.
Mainland (1-1) scored seven second-half goals, including four in the final quarter.
Southern Reg. 16,
Toms River South 3
Ryan Sininsky scored four goals and added three assists for the Rams (1-1). Joey DeYoung scored three goals to go with three assists. Anthony Arch, Konnor Forlai, Zach Washco and Jake Washco each scored twice. Nick Roesch made three saves.
Toms River South fell to 0-2.
From Thursday
Lower Cape May Reg. 15,
Absegami 4
Freshman midfielder Macky Bonner scored five goals and added four assists for the Caper Tigers (1-1). Lower scored seven first-half goals. Freshman attacker Taj Turner scored five and added two assists. Matthew Brown had three assists and two goals. Mikey Castellano had two assists and scored once. Gavin Hill and Collin Hassay each scored once. Defenders Wayne Reichle and Oguer Nunez each had an assist. Goalie Aiden Franklin made 10 saves.
The Braves fell to 0-2.
Girls lacrosse
Our Lady of Mercy 9,
Haddon Heights 8
Adrianna Dodge and Rylie Gemberling scored three goals apiece for visiting OLMA (2-0). Dodge added two assists. Ava Hoffman scored two, and Anissa Serafine had one. Lindsey Serafine, Anissa’s sister, made eight saves. The score was tied at 4-4 at halftime. Kylee Ferranto led Haddon Heights (1-1) with five goals.
Cherokee 19,
Mainland Reg. 5
The host Chiefs (2-0) were up 10-4 at halftime. Casey Murray led Mainland (1-2) with two goals and had one assist. Julianna Medina, Eva Blanco and Charlotte Walcoff each added a goal. Medina had four draw controls, and Walcoff had three.
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 17,
Howell 2
Rylee Johnson had a career high 10 points with seven goals and three assists for the Rams (1-1). Casey McBride scored four and had two assists. Sophia Cooney scored three and added two assists. Deirdre Jones scored her first varsity goal. Lauren Ricci made five saves.
Kerry DeStefano and Jayme Thomas each scored for Howell (1-1).
Middle Twp. 13,
Holy Spirit 6
Middle (7-3) led 7-3 at halftime.
For the Spartans (0-2), Hanna Watson scored five goals. Leah Corkhill scored once and had an assist. Maggie Cella had six draw controls and an assist. Piper Martin made nine saves.
Central Reg. 10,
Pinelands Reg. 6
The Wildcats (0-1) scored four goals in the second half. For Central Regional (1-1), Hannah Lewis scored nine goals to go with 12 draw controls and seven ground balls.
Boys tennis
Middle Twp. 5,
Oakcrest 0
Singles: Max Gilbert d. Mikail Cuerquis 6-0, 6-0; Xander Hardin d. Kyle Espina 6-1, 6-1; Shane Kern d. Salvatore Chiaramonte 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: John Leahy-Justin Wen d. Jason Hearn-Angelo Cuerquis 6-0, 1-0 Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas d. Dimas Hernandez-Kenji Nozawa 6-1, 6-0.
Records: Middle 3-0; Oakcrest 0-1.
Mainland Reg. 5,
Vineland 0
Singles: Daniel Wise d. Mark Baranovsky 6-0, 6-0; Michael Walton d. Shivam Thakur 6-0, 6-1; Alex Wise d. Rodrick Zapanta 6-0, 6-.
Doubles: Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia d. Henry Conde-Austin Bushman 6-0, 6-0; Joe Dib-Chris Guillen d. Gregory Burgess-Michael Cagno 6-0, 6-1.
Records: Mainland 2-0; Vineland 0-1
Ocean City 5,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Donovan Sullivan 6-2, 6-4; Kraig Redmond d. Joshua Guimapang 6-4, 6-2; Jackson Barnes d. Luis Geda 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Chris Ganter-Sawyer Lomax d. Benjamin Zhang-Eric Chen 6-3, 6-3; Max Fisher-Evan Leeds d. Brian Zheng-James White 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Ocean City 2-1; Egg Harbor 2-1
Hammonton 4,
Cedar Creek 1
Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Matthew Baugh 6-0, 6-0; N/A H d. N/A; Nick Iuliucci H d. Kyle O’Connor 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Jake Fisher-Dylan Kovacs d. Shane Houck-Lorenzo Fortunato 6-3, 7-6; Marco Schiano-John Waddell H d. Owen Nowalsky-Daniel Perez 6-2, 6-2.
Records: Hammonton 1-0; Cedar Creek 1-1
Millville 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles: Jacob Lewis d. N/A 4-6, 6-2; Andrew Crain d. N/A 6-1, 6-3; Nicolas Meehan d. N/A 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Russell Corson-Ethan Hyson won by forfeit; Sebastien Blough-Ethan Dalgleish won by forfeit.
Records: Millville 2-11; Wildwood Cath. 0-1
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Brick Memorial 0
Singles: Adam Grelak d. Jared Abazia 7-6, 6-3; Daniel McCarthy d. Trent Burton 6-0, 6-0; Michael Staino d. Drew Forfar 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: James Cahill-Carter Mathis d. Mavroidis Ioadinnis- Evan Torres 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Falduto-John Staino d. Steven Ioannidis-Aksh Patel 6-1, 6-2
Records: Pinelands 3-0; Brick 1-1
From Thursday
Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
Lower Cape May 0
Singles: Donovan Sullivan d. Maxwell Souder 6-0, 6-0; Joshua Guimapang d. Justin Popdan 6-1, 6-1; Luis Geda d. Caleb Lawson 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Benjamin Zhang-Eric Chen d. Connor Deignan-Matt Eck 3-6, 6-2, 13-11; Brian Zheng-James White won by forfeit.
Records: EHT 2-0; Lower 0-1.
Pinelands Reg. 4,
Point Pleasant Boro. 1
Singles: Teufil Rapach PP d. Josh Kline 4-6, 7-6 , 10-5; Adam Grelak PR d. Kyle DeWitte 6-1, 6-4; Daniel McCarthy PR d. Tucker Tremblay 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Michael Staino-James Cahill PR d. Evan Melito-Bill McCrystal 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Falduto-John Staino PR d. Thomas Liggett-Brett Leschinski 6-2, 6-2.
Records: Pinelands 2-0; Point Pleasant 0-1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.