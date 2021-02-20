Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester, Cumberland nationally ranked in baseball

Last spring, Gloucester finished 6-1 (4-0 Region XIX) and Cumberland 10-2 (4-0) before the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellation of the season.

"It's great to get recognized, but we still have a lot of work to do," said Carolla, who noted the Dukes have been consistently a winning program for the last decade but "we still have a lot to prove."

Gloucester has captured 23 regional and seven national titles and qualified for the Division III World Series in 20 of its last 25 seasons. The Roadrunners are used to being ranked and have grown accustomed to being one of the top teams in the NJCAA.

“We set high expectations in our program,” Gloucester coach Rob Valli said. “Winning has been a tradition in our program. Not to gloss over it, we are proud of our accomplishments, and it’s nice to be recognized, but it is preseason. These rankings don’t mean as much to me. It’s how you play in the game that is important.”

Now it’s all about living up to the hype.

“We expect to win every time we take the field,” Valli said. “It sounds cliché, but you have to take it one game at a time, especially during the COVID era where you don’t know what tomorrow brings. We just have to live in the moment.”