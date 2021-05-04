Riley Mostecki' 3 birdies lead Mainland past Middle: Roundup

Riley Mostecki shot a 35 and had three birdies to lead the Mainland Regional High School golf team to a 156-187 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match at Avalon Golf Club on Tuesday.
Luca Bongionvanni shot a 39 with two birdies for the undefeated Mustangs (11-0). Evan Goldberg shot 40 and Isabella Ruzzo a 42 to round out the top four scorers for Mainland.
For Middle (6-4), Jake Riggs shot a 41 with one birdie. Nicky Salfi shot 44, Haley Cohn 48, Evan Rinier 54.
Egg Harbor Twp. 185,
Buena Reg. 218
At McCullough’s Emerald Links (par 35)
EHT—Katie Cabinian 42, Charlie Jones 44, Ashley Conant 49, Johnny Neveling 50
B—Dylan Sak 52, Tom Egan 53, Jon Burns 53, Logan Freeman 60
Records: EHT 5-5; Buena 1-8
Wildwood Catholic 158,
Bridgeton 247
At Cape May National (par 35)
WC—Kieron Kelly 34, Chris Cruz 38, Tommy Golden 42, Jared Hopping 44
B—Eric Carrasco 54, Fernando Lopez 60, Chris Rodriquez 63, Felix Escamilla 70
Records: Wildwood Catholic 5-4; Bridgeton 0-11
Holy Spirit 174,
Cape May Tech 193
CMT—Alyssa Hicks 42, Johnathan Neiman 46, David Wurtz 48, Rob McHale 57
HS—James Dalzell 37, Brendan Marczyk 41, John Gransler 46, Buddy Masol 50
Records: Holy Spirit 5-3; CMT 5-5
Pinelands Reg. 180,
Barnegat 244
P—Thomas Reilly 35, Brandan Tyhanic 36, Luke Schertenlieb 52, DJ Pomponio 57
B—Aidan Toddings 54, Darin Kokonya 59, Anthony Gallucci 63, Chase Bringoli 68
Records: Pinelands 7-1; Barnegat 0-10
Williamstown 165,
Cumberland Reg. 209
At Running Deer Golf Club (par 36)
W—Samuel Burek 39, Doug Brown 41, Allan Simonson 42, Matthew Daughtry 43.
C—Brandon Glaspey 40, Gavin Goldsborough 46, Zachary Swift 60, Sam Thompson 63.
Records—W 11-0; C 2-7.
From Monday
Ocean City 178,
Atlantic City 241
At Greate Bay Golf Club (par 35)
AC—Paul Swift 53, Drew Letz 54, Ami Hasif 64, Mir Khair 70.
OC—Ethan Steingard 39, Cam Yoa 45, Tristan Laughlin 46, Isabella Fruend 48.
Records: AC 0-7; OC 6-3.
Absegami 169,
Lower Cape May Reg. 207
A—Owen Doyle 38, Evan Ramos 42, Will Standwood 43, Andrew Waldman 46
L—Carl Hober 47, Randy Duley 50, Zach Bada 53, Andrew Barber
Birdies: Doyle A.
Records: Absegami 6-2; LCM 4-8
Wildwood Catholic 167,
St. Joseph 213
SJ—Bobby Crimi 48, John Matro 53, Sam Matro 55, Billy Myers 57
WC—Chris Cruz 38, Kieron Kelly 40, Tommy Golden 44, Jared Hopping 45
Birdies: Kelly, Cruz WC
Records: Wildwood Catholic 4-4; St. Joseph 1-6
Pinelands REG. 185, Barnegat 235
At Atlantis Golf Course (par 36)
B—Aidan Toddings 46, Darin Kokonya 56, Anthony Gallucci 65, Chase Bringoli 68.
P—Thomas Reilly 36, Brandon Tyhanic 47, DJ Pomponio 49, Luke Schertenlieb 53.
Records: B 0-9; P 6-1.
Hammonton 177,
Buena Reg. 216
At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36)
H—Noah Petracci 40, Olivia Strigh 42, Shane McSorley 46, Luca Gherardi 49.
BR—Jon Burns 51, Tom Egan 52, Logan Freeman 56, Dylan Sak 57.
Records—B 1-7; H 8-1.
Pennsville 232,
Wildwood 256
At Samika Golf Club (par 36)
W—Gavin Richards 52, Seamus Fynes 63, Matt Sottnick 65, Jessica Johnson 71.
P—Jake Lackey 50, Josh Brigham 55, Alexandra Whitehead 63, Nolan Dowell 64.
Records—W 0-5; P 4-3.
Boys tennis
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Hammonton 0
At St. Augustine Prep
Singles—Vince Coiro d. Matthew Baugh 6-1, 6-0; Tanner Roth d. Brett Hare 6-3, 6-1; Vincent Polistina d. Nick Iuliucci 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles—Matthew Adams-Cameron Compare d. Jake Fisher-Dylan Kovacs 6-1, 6-1; Santino Casale-Nathaniel Paradela d. John Waddell-Victor Martinez 6-1, 6-3.
Records—H 3-1; SA 4-2.
Millville 4,
Atlantic City 1
Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Jacob Lewis 7-6, 1-6, 10-8; Andrew Crain M d. Jay Patel 6-0, 6-1; Nicolas Meehan M d. Dhiraj Bhattacharjee 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matt Sooy M d. Bibek Das-Tommy Liao 6-1, 6-2; Shawn McCarthy-Sebastien Blough M d. Athar Hanjra-Daniel Cohen 6-0, 6-1.
Records: Millville 7-2; Atlantic City 1-5-1
Ocean City 5,
Bridgeton 0
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Angel Arista 6-0, 6-0; Kraig Redmond d. Victor Ascencio 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Barnes d. Jair Ruesga 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Chris Ganter-Sawyer Lomax won by forfeit; Max Fisher-Evan Leeds won by forfeit
Records: Ocean City 7-1; Bridgeton 0-7
Oakcrest 5,
Holy Spirit 0
Singles: Mikail Cuerquis d. Nick Flemming 0-6, 6-3, 10-7; Kyle Espina d. Gabe Fucetola 6-0, 6-0; Salvatore Chiaramonte d. Kai Shellem 6-0, 7-5
Doubles: Jason Hearn-Angelo Cuerquis won by forfeit; Dimas Hernandez-Kenji Nozawa won by forfeit.
Records: Oakcrest 2-4; Holy Spirit 0-5
Wildwood 4,
Overbrook 1
Singles: Kevin Cruz Valle W d . Nate Yeater 6-0, 6-4; Andrew Weaver O d. Erubey Sanchez 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; Julio Rivera W d. Colin Abdulkader 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Alexsandro Bautista-Sebastian Rivera won by forfeit; Jayden Rivera-Justin Lopez won by forfeit
Records: Wildwood 1-4; Overbrook 0-6
From Monday
Mainland Reg. 5,
Bridgeton 0
Singles: Daniel Wise d. Angel Arista 6-0, 6-0; Michael Walton d. Victor Ascencio 6-0, 6-0; Alex Wise d. Jair Ruesga 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0; Joe Dib-Evan Himmelstein won by forfeit.
Records: Mainland 7-0; Bridgeton 0-6
Lower Cape May Reg. 4,
Wildwood Catholic 1
Singles: Liam Grimes WC d. Maxwell Souder 6-3, 6-3; Justin Popdan LCM d. Brett Bower 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Caleb Lawson LCM d. David Aragon 6-4, 5-3.
Doubles: Connor Deignan-Matt Eck won by forfeit; Sean Murphy-Robert Eckel won by forfeit.
Records: Wildwood Catholic 1-5; Lower 1-5
