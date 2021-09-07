Riley DeMarco scores four, Cedar Creek opens season with win

Riley DeMarco scored four goals to lead the Cedar Creek High School field hockey team to a 7-3 victory over Absegami in a season-opening Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.

The Pirates (1-0) scored three goals in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Braves. Rachel Dutton scored twice to go with an assist. Paige Bonner scored once. Delfina Vanelli made five saves.

For the Braves (0-1), Sarah Glass, Theresa Casalnova and Makayla Edwards each scored. Edwards added an assist. Vivian Jiang made 13 saves. Absegami only trailed 2-1 at halftime.

Cumberland Reg. 8, Highland Reg. 0: Laura Bowen scored three goals for the Colts (1-0). Jackie Villalpando scored twice and had an assist. Cadence Conti and Camerynn Estlow each finished with two assists and scored once. Caitlyn Lupton scored once. Cumberland led 5-0 at halftime.

Central Reg. 4, Pinelands Reg. 2: Kamryn Borden scored twice for the Wildcats (0-1). Mackenzie Hart and Angelina Veve each scored twice for Central.

Girls soccer

OLMA 2, Absegami 1: Olivia Fiocchi and Sophia Curcuru scored for the Villagers (1-0). Elizabeth Glamboy made six saves. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.