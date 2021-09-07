 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riley DeMarco scores four, Cedar Creek opens season with win
0 comments

Riley DeMarco scores four, Cedar Creek opens season with win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

090821-pac-spt-fhockey

Cedar Creek’s Riley DeMarco lines up a shot on goal during a season-opening field hockey game against Absegami on Tuesday in Galloway Township. Video and a photo gallery from the game are attached to this high school roundup on PressofAC.com.

Riley DeMarco scored four goals to lead the Cedar Creek High School field hockey team to a 7-3 victory over Absegami in a season-opening Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.

The Pirates (1-0) scored three goals in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Braves. Rachel Dutton scored twice to go with an assist. Paige Bonner scored once. Delfina Vanelli made five saves.

For the Braves (0-1), Sarah Glass, Theresa Casalnova and Makayla Edwards each scored. Edwards added an assist. Vivian Jiang made 13 saves. Absegami only trailed 2-1 at halftime.

Cumberland Reg. 8, Highland Reg. 0: Laura Bowen scored three goals for the Colts (1-0). Jackie Villalpando scored twice and had an assist. Cadence Conti and Camerynn Estlow each finished with two assists and scored once. Caitlyn Lupton scored once. Cumberland led 5-0 at halftime.

Central Reg. 4, Pinelands Reg. 2: Kamryn Borden scored twice for the Wildcats (0-1). Mackenzie Hart and Angelina Veve each scored twice for Central.

Girls soccer

OLMA 2, Absegami 1: Olivia Fiocchi and Sophia Curcuru scored for the Villagers (1-0). Elizabeth Glamboy made six saves. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

For the Braves (0-1), Maka Wokocha scored off an assist from Maya Scannell. Rebecca Silipena made three saves.

Wildwood Catholic 2, Buena Reg. 0: Ivy Bolle and Kimmy Casiello each scored for the Crusaders (1-0). Jadarys Morales made 18 saves for Buena (0-1).

The Crusaders led 1-0 at halftime.

Barnegat 2, Mater Dei 1: Mya Gomez scored twice for the Bengals (1-0). Kaitlin Lutcza finished with two assists. Angelica Laudati made nine saves.

Barnegat outshot Mater Dei 15-10.

Boys soccer

Middle Twp. 1, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: The Panthers and the Caper Tigers started their seasons with a tie.

Andrew Weber scored in the first half for Lower (0-0-1). Ryan Anderson made seven saves. Landon Osmundsen scored in the second half for Middle (0-0-1). Devon Bock made five saves.

St. Augustine 8, Absegami 0: Ryan Wieand and Aidan Davis each scored twice for the Hermits (1-0).

Brian Sharkey, Justin Ceccanecchio, Sawyer Widecrantz and Andel Collazo each scored once. Ryan Kopervos made 10 saves for Absegami (0-1).

Girls volleyball

Pinelands Reg. 2, Red Bank Catholic 1: The set scores were 25-22, 24-26, 25-22. Alexis Pavlinec finished with a team-leading 14 digs and 12 kills for Red Bank Catholic (0-1). Pinelands started the season 1-0. No further information was available.

High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Hammonton at Millville

Ocean City at Vineland

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Vineland

Buena at Holy Spirit

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

Hammonton at Millville

4 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cumberland at Highland

Pitman at Wildwood

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Millville at Hammonton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Buena at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Pemberton

4 p.m.

Vineland at Hammonton

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

Millville at Mainland

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

4:15 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

St. Joseph at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Bridgeton vs. Hammonton vs. Millville at Mainland

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at ACIT

St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Buena

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Ocean City at Absegami

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Middle Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News