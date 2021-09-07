Riley DeMarco scores four, Cedar Creek opens season with win

Riley DeMarco scored four goals to lead the Cedar Creek High School field hockey team to a 7-3 victory over Absegami in a season-opening Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.
The Pirates (1-0) scored three goals in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Braves. Rachel Dutton scored twice to go with an assist. Paige Bonner scored once. Delfina Vanelli made five saves.
For the Braves (0-1), Sarah Glass, Theresa Casalnova and Makayla Edwards each scored. Edwards added an assist. Vivian Jiang made 13 saves. Absegami only trailed 2-1 at halftime.
Cumberland Reg. 8, Highland Reg. 0: Laura Bowen scored three goals for the Colts (1-0). Jackie Villalpando scored twice and had an assist. Cadence Conti and Camerynn Estlow each finished with two assists and scored once. Caitlyn Lupton scored once. Cumberland led 5-0 at halftime.
Central Reg. 4, Pinelands Reg. 2: Kamryn Borden scored twice for the Wildcats (0-1). Mackenzie Hart and Angelina Veve each scored twice for Central.
Girls soccer
OLMA 2, Absegami 1: Olivia Fiocchi and Sophia Curcuru scored for the Villagers (1-0). Elizabeth Glamboy made six saves. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.
For the Braves (0-1), Maka Wokocha scored off an assist from Maya Scannell. Rebecca Silipena made three saves.
Wildwood Catholic 2, Buena Reg. 0: Ivy Bolle and Kimmy Casiello each scored for the Crusaders (1-0). Jadarys Morales made 18 saves for Buena (0-1).
The Crusaders led 1-0 at halftime.
Barnegat 2, Mater Dei 1: Mya Gomez scored twice for the Bengals (1-0). Kaitlin Lutcza finished with two assists. Angelica Laudati made nine saves.
Barnegat outshot Mater Dei 15-10.
Boys soccer
Middle Twp. 1, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: The Panthers and the Caper Tigers started their seasons with a tie.
Andrew Weber scored in the first half for Lower (0-0-1). Ryan Anderson made seven saves. Landon Osmundsen scored in the second half for Middle (0-0-1). Devon Bock made five saves.
St. Augustine 8, Absegami 0: Ryan Wieand and Aidan Davis each scored twice for the Hermits (1-0).
Brian Sharkey, Justin Ceccanecchio, Sawyer Widecrantz and Andel Collazo each scored once. Ryan Kopervos made 10 saves for Absegami (0-1).
Girls volleyball
Pinelands Reg. 2, Red Bank Catholic 1: The set scores were 25-22, 24-26, 25-22. Alexis Pavlinec finished with a team-leading 14 digs and 12 kills for Red Bank Catholic (0-1). Pinelands started the season 1-0. No further information was available.
High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2021
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Hammonton at Millville
Ocean City at Vineland
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Vineland
Buena at Holy Spirit
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
Hammonton at Millville
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cumberland at Highland
Pitman at Wildwood
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Millville at Hammonton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Buena at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Pemberton
4 p.m.
Vineland at Hammonton
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Millville at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4:15 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at ACIT
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
St. Joseph at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Bridgeton vs. Hammonton vs. Millville at Mainland
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at ACIT
St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
