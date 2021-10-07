Revitalized AC and EHT football teams to meet Saturday in Game of the Week

The Atlantic City High School football team practices just feel different this year.

The Vikings (3-1) have their most wins since 2017.

“There’s definitely a positive aura around the team,” Vikings coach Keenan Wright said. “Especially for the seniors, they’ve never been on the other side of .500 before. They’re really excited about the direction we’re headed in.”

A few miles west on the Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township is experiencing the same vibe. The Eagles (3-3) won three in a row this season for the first time since 2015 and are chasing their first winning season since 2010.

These revitalized programs will meet 1 p.m. Saturday at Egg Harbor Township in one of the weekend’s most anticipated games.

Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township find themselves on the fringes of the South Jersey Group V playoff race.

“It’s a huge game,” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “It’s always big against Atlantic City. Our goal is to be a Group V playoff team this year. We think we have the guys to do it. Now we have to go out and do it. The winner of this game is going to put themselves in position to finish the year out strong.”