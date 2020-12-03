Remembering two of the great South Jersey high school sports writers: Must Win

Twenty-seven years ago, I nervously settled in at the Rutgers University Athletic Center press room to write my first high school sports game story for The Press of Atlantic City.
The Middle Township High School boys basketball team had just upset Irvington in the 1993 Tournament of Champions semifinal.
I glanced to my right and a man in a striped shirt was pecking away at the keyboard of the one those old-fashioned TRS-80 remote computers.
“Why is the referee,” I thought to myself, “writing about the game?”
That was no referee.
That was Walt Burrows.
In addition to covering the game for the Courier Post newspaper in Camden, Walt also served as the official scorer.
The past few days have caused me to think about my friends on the South Jersey sports media scene.
Burrows died last week at the age of 93.
When I think of Walt, I recall many of the games we covered together but none more memorable than the 1997 South Jersey Group IV boys basketball semifinal at Camden between the Panthers and Atlantic City.
Walt, Phil Anastasia and I sat in school desks along the baseline in Camden’s old gym. A few feet away, Camden's legendary coach Clarence Turner stalked the sideline and harangued the officials.
The late Sean Deveney played the game of his career for Atlantic City with 14 points and eight rebounds. The Vikings rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to win 60-56. Atlantic City forward Rashad Kirkland clinched the win with a soaring dunk in the final minute.
But the game’s final 4.2 seconds were never played because of a disturbance outside the Camden gym. Police dropped pepper spray outside of the school. It blew back into the gym sending people scurrying.
I thought of that game this week not only because of Walt, but also because Phil announced Monday that after more than 40 years with the Courier Post and the Philadelphia Inquirer, he was retiring.
I learned a lot from both guys.
Walt taught me the most important thing about covering high school sports — high school athletes want to see their name in the paper!
Their achievements are to be celebrated. Their errors and turnovers minimized.
That high school coach you see on the sideline is in reality a math or history teacher. That’s their real job, and they shouldn’t be scrutinized in print like their professional counterparts.
Walt made sure to get to games at least an hour before they began. For him, covering high school sports was more than a job, it was his lifestyle. He was tireless. When he showed up at an event — be it football on clear cool fall night, basketball in a steamy gym or baseball on a windy, cold, cloudy April day — you got the impression there was no place he’d rather be.
From Phil, I learned the craft of writing and reporting.
After every game we covered together, I would read his story and then I would read mine. What angle did he take? What did he see that I didn’t? What could I borrow — translation: steal — for my next story?
South Jersey media tried harder when Phil showed up. We had no choice. It was the only way to keep up.
Sports writers compete for news and scoops. But there’s a kinship among those in the profession.
There’s no better job, but it’s a lot of weekends and late nights. It’s a lot of leaving empty gyms and ballfields hours after the last basket has been sunk or the last out made.
Pulitzer Prize winning columnist Dave Anderson of the New York Times told me at the 2003 ShopRite Classic in Galloway Township that “we’re all in this together.”
After Atlantic City’s win, Walt, Phil and I walked through the bowels of Camden High School to interview Turner. The three of us were among the last to leave the gym that night.
A few weeks ago, a former Atlantic City assistant coach emailed The Press seeking a box score of this game because Vikings of that era were reliving the contest.
High school sports creates lifetime memories.
Walt and Phil leave a legacy of how to write and report on them in the best most meaningful way.
