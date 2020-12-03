Remembering two of the great South Jersey high school sports writers: Must Win

The late Sean Deveney played the game of his career for Atlantic City with 14 points and eight rebounds. The Vikings rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to win 60-56. Atlantic City forward Rashad Kirkland clinched the win with a soaring dunk in the final minute.

But the game’s final 4.2 seconds were never played because of a disturbance outside the Camden gym. Police dropped pepper spray outside of the school. It blew back into the gym sending people scurrying.

I thought of that game this week not only because of Walt, but also because Phil announced Monday that after more than 40 years with the Courier Post and the Philadelphia Inquirer, he was retiring.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I learned a lot from both guys.

Walt taught me the most important thing about covering high school sports — high school athletes want to see their name in the paper!

Their achievements are to be celebrated. Their errors and turnovers minimized.

That high school coach you see on the sideline is in reality a math or history teacher. That’s their real job, and they shouldn’t be scrutinized in print like their professional counterparts.