Region 19 announces start dates for winter sports

NJCAA Region 19 on Thursday released updated plans for the start of its upcoming basketball, volleyball and wrestling seasons this winter.

The region, which includes Atlantic Cape Community College and Rowan College South Jersey-Cumberland, announced teams may practice under NJCAA guidelines but may not begin regular season play until Feb. 15.

According to a release from Region 19, volleyball and basketball teams will only play one opponent a week, once at each school, for two games a week. This will be done to decrease the number of schools that may have to shut down in the event of a positive COVID-19 case. Division III basketball teams will only compete within Region 19. while Division II teams will be granted a two-week window to play out-of-region opponents.

Volleyball matches will be played every Wednesday and Friday beginning Feb. 17 and 19, and basketball will have a similar schedule every Thursday and Saturday beginning Feb. 18 and 20. Divisions II and III must crown a champion by April 10.

Schedules for the two sports will not be released until Jan. 25. Wrestling will follow a similar calendar.

— Ahmad Austin

