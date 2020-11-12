 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region 19 announces start dates for winter sports
0 comments

Region 19 announces start dates for winter sports

{{featured_button_text}}
dukeswin (22)

Cumberland County College vs. Rowan College at Gloucester County baseball in the NJCAA Division III World Series on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Photos courtesy of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

NJCAA Region 19 on Thursday released updated plans for the start of its upcoming basketball, volleyball and wrestling seasons this winter.

The region, which includes Atlantic Cape Community College and Rowan College South Jersey-Cumberland, announced teams may practice under NJCAA guidelines but may not begin regular season play until Feb. 15.

According to a release from Region 19, volleyball and basketball teams will only play one opponent a week, once at each school, for two games a week. This will be done to decrease the number of schools that may have to shut down in the event of a positive COVID-19 case. Division III basketball teams will only compete within Region 19. while Division II teams will be granted a two-week window to play out-of-region opponents.

Volleyball matches will be played every Wednesday and Friday beginning Feb. 17 and 19, and basketball will have a similar schedule every Thursday and Saturday beginning Feb. 18 and 20. Divisions II and III must crown a champion by April 10.

Schedules for the two sports will not be released until Jan. 25. Wrestling will follow a similar calendar.

— Ahmad Austin

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News