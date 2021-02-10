Referee in Buena wrestling haircut incident sues NJSIAA and district

The high school wrestling referee involved in an incident in which a Buena Regional High School wrestler had his dreadlocks cut rather than forfeit a match has sued the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

NJSIAA attorney Steve Goodell announced during the NJSIAA executive committee meeting Wednesday morning that referee Alan Maloney has filed a lawsuit in Atlantic County Superior Court. The association said it was reviewing the suit.

The suit was filed Dec. 18. It also names the Buena Regional Board of Education, as well as George Maxwell, the wrestling coach at Buena, and David Albertson, the athletic director at Buena.

In the suit, Maloney alleges the association did not follow due process when they suspended him for two years. The suit is seeking damages, plus court and legal fees.

The incident occurred Dec. 19, 2018, during Buena’s dual meet against Oakcrest. Maloney was in his 33rd season as a high school wrestling referee.

Maloney allegedly would not allow Buena wrestler Andrew Johnson to compete with a cover over his hair. Maloney reportedly said Johnson either had to have his hair cut or forfeit his match.