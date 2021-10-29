 Skip to main content
Red Raiders net five goals in win over Cedar Creek: Late Thursday roundup
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE THURSDAY

Red Raiders net five goals in win over Cedar Creek: Late Thursday roundup

hslivesoccer.jpg

The Ocean City High School boys soccer team did all its scoring in the second half to rally past Cedar Creek 5-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Thursday.

Ocean City (13-4) trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Lambros Koutsfetsoulis had one goal and recorded two assists for the Red Raiders. John Lindsay scored once and added an assist.

Tanner Bell, Aidan O’Kane and Colin Bowman each scored once. Paul Tjoumakaris and Nick Volpe each had an assist. Aidan Walsh made four saves.

Rourke Watson and Alex D’attilio scored for the Pirates (12-8-1). Daniel Perez made nine saves.

Buena Regional 5, Salem 2: Jaden DelValle led visiting Buena (9-9-1) with three goals, and Anthony Delgado and Ethan Ennis had one goal apiece. Jake Harris had four assists, and Geoff Blasberg made two saves for the win. For Salem (1-17), Eithan McDonnell-Longo and Irving Talavera each scored, and Alex Gomez stopped 12 shots.

Hammonton 4, Triton Reg. 1: Jaxon Miller scored twice and had an assist for Hammonton (15-5). Sernio Aumenta and Marco Schiano each scored once. Andrew Gollihur had two assists, Tyler Lowe and Ethan Halliday each had one. Alex Renaud scored on an assist from Ryan Gale. Triton fell to 10-5-1.

Gloucester Tech 5, Atlantic Tech 2: Carson Widmer scored once and had two assists for the Cheetahs (11-5-1). Noah Heinz, Ryan Campisi, Mason Shute and Daniel Sheets each scored one goal. David Shableski, Patrick Orazi and Shute each had one assist. Jacob Michels and Evan Pavelik split time in net. Michels made four saves, Pavelik seven. Isidro Sanchez and Axel Mayren scored for Atlantic Tech (7-11). Erick Perez made nine saves.

Field hockey

S.J. Group III first round

Cherokee 8, Gloucester Tech 0: Isabella Coluzzi scored three goals for Cherokee (14-5). Alexa Antonelli had four assists. Alexa Ronning had two goals and one assist. Emma Wright had two assists. Dani Gindville scored once and had one assist. Sarah Crysler had eight saves. Gloucester Tech fell to 12-7.

Other games

Absegami 2, Bridgeton 0: Makayla Edwards scored once and had an assist for the Braves (4-12). Theresa Casalnova scored in the fourth quarter to put the Braves up two. Vivian Jiang made two saves in the shutout win. Bridgeton fell to 2-14.

Girls soccer

Mainland Reg. 4, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Alyssa Turner, Lani Ford, Julia Kaes and Jane Meade each scored for the Mustangs (14-4-1). Camryn Dirkes had two assists, Rory Dougherty and Gabby Geraci each had one assist. Lynne McLaughlin made four saves in the shutout win. Elizabeth Giamboy made seven saves for Our Lady of Mercy (6-7-2).

