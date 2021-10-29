Red Raiders net five goals in win over Cedar Creek: Late Thursday roundup

The Ocean City High School boys soccer team did all its scoring in the second half to rally past Cedar Creek 5-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Thursday.

Ocean City (13-4) trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Lambros Koutsfetsoulis had one goal and recorded two assists for the Red Raiders. John Lindsay scored once and added an assist.

Tanner Bell, Aidan O’Kane and Colin Bowman each scored once. Paul Tjoumakaris and Nick Volpe each had an assist. Aidan Walsh made four saves.

Rourke Watson and Alex D’attilio scored for the Pirates (12-8-1). Daniel Perez made nine saves.

Buena Regional 5, Salem 2: Jaden DelValle led visiting Buena (9-9-1) with three goals, and Anthony Delgado and Ethan Ennis had one goal apiece. Jake Harris had four assists, and Geoff Blasberg made two saves for the win. For Salem (1-17), Eithan McDonnell-Longo and Irving Talavera each scored, and Alex Gomez stopped 12 shots.

Hammonton 4, Triton Reg. 1: Jaxon Miller scored twice and had an assist for Hammonton (15-5). Sernio Aumenta and Marco Schiano each scored once. Andrew Gollihur had two assists, Tyler Lowe and Ethan Halliday each had one. Alex Renaud scored on an assist from Ryan Gale. Triton fell to 10-5-1.