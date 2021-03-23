Rdup for Tuesday

The Absegami High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Pleasantville 2-0 on Tuesday. The set scores were 25-17 and 25-14.

Jackie Fortis led Absegami (3-0) with nine kills and seven digs, and Dessiah Key had three kills and three blocks. Ayana Crandall added five digs and five aces, and Deesha Choksi had 15 assists.

Pleasantville fell to 1-3.

Our Lady of Mercy 2,

Hammonton 0

The visiting Villagers went to 5-0 with set scores of 25-9 and 25-15. Ivy Jaep had a team-high nine service points and three aces. Alice Crawley added seven service points, three aces, five kills and five digs. Ava Barasso led in assists with 17 and Olivia Stefano contributed seven kills. Jenna Ryan had three kills.

Hammonton fell to 0-3.

Oakcrest 2,

St. Joseph 0

The scores were 25-6 and 25-8. Maddie Connelly had seven kills, three aces and one block for host Oakcrest. Emma McErlain added two kills, five aces and 11 assists, and Cassie Booth had three kills and three aces.

Cedar Creek 2,

ACIT 0