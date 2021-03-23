Rdup for Tuesday

The Absegami High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Pleasantville 2-0 on Tuesday. The set scores were 25-17 and 25-14.
Jackie Fortis led Absegami (3-0) with nine kills and seven digs, and Dessiah Key had three kills and three blocks. Ayana Crandall added five digs and five aces, and Deesha Choksi had 15 assists.
Pleasantville fell to 1-3.
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Hammonton 0
The visiting Villagers went to 5-0 with set scores of 25-9 and 25-15. Ivy Jaep had a team-high nine service points and three aces. Alice Crawley added seven service points, three aces, five kills and five digs. Ava Barasso led in assists with 17 and Olivia Stefano contributed seven kills. Jenna Ryan had three kills.
Hammonton fell to 0-3.
Oakcrest 2,
St. Joseph 0
The scores were 25-6 and 25-8. Maddie Connelly had seven kills, three aces and one block for host Oakcrest. Emma McErlain added two kills, five aces and 11 assists, and Cassie Booth had three kills and three aces.
Cedar Creek 2,
ACIT 0
The Pirates won with sets of 25-20 and 25-19. Cedar Creek upped its season mark to 3-2.
For ACIT (1-2), Samantha Dangler had five kills, 12 digs and six assists, and Alexandra Helduser had five kills and four blocks. Sophia LaPorta had nine service points.
Mainland Regional 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The host Mustangs (3-0) won it with scores of 25-5 and 25-7.
For Lower (0-3), Joelle DuFault had two kills and five service points, and Audra Sockriter added four digs.
From Monday
Oakcrest 2,
Pleasantville 0
The Falcons won 25-21, 25-20.
Maddison Pell had 12 digs and three aces for Oakcrest. Laura Ferrera had seven kills and three digs. No further information was available.
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Gloucester Tech 0
OLMA won 25-23, 25-16.
The Villagers (4-0) rallied from an early deficit of 15-4 in the first set to come back and win 25-23. Olivia Stefano had 10 kills, four service points and three aces. Ava Barrasso had a season-high 18 assists to go with six digs. Ava Keyser added eight service points. Bella Vittorio had 10 service points. Alice Cawley had five kills.
The Lions fell to 0-3.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River North 0
Southern won 25-15, 25-15.
Stephanie Soares had 10 assists, eight service points and five digs for the Rams (4-0). Corinne Hughes had three blocks and two kills. Hailea Krause had four kills. Madison Gellis had four digs and two assists. Rachael Pharo had eight service points, four kills and three digs.
Toms River North fell to 2-2.
Toms River South 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Toms River South won 25-11, 25-20.
Lacey McKim had 11 assists for the Lions (0-4). Lochlyn Martin had six digs. Kaitlyn Sabat had six kills and four digs. Emily Hauptvogel had three kills and two digs. Riley Mahan had two kills.
Erin Maguire had eight assists and Kelle Anwander had six kills for Toms River South (3-1).
Boys swimming
No. 1 St. Augustine 127,
Middle Township 43
At Cape May Special Services, yards,
200 Medley Relay—SA (Ethan Kern, Dave Dileonardo, Jack Levari, Dominic Colantono) 1:52.81
200 Freestyle—Jonathon Morronee SA 2:12.98
200 IM—Andrew Newman SA 2:17.41
50 Freestyle—Dileonardo SA 22.89
100 Butterfly—Dante Buonadonna SA 55.31
100 Freestyle—Jack Levari SA 50.70
500 Freestyle—Buonadonna SA 5:18.42
200 Freestyle Relay—SA (John Terista, Noah Calderon, Matt Stanker, Buonadonna) 1:43.15
100 Backstroke—Matt McClay SA 1:02.10
100 Breaststroke—Anthony Mortellite SA 1:05.99
400 Freestyle Relay—SA (Edgar Valle, Stanker, Morrone, McClay) 3:58.28
Records—SA 7-1.
From Monday
No. 7 Cedar Creek 127,
Cape May Tech 43
At Cape May Special Services, yards,
200 Medley Relay—CC (Andres Carpio, Omar Mohamed, Jon Ness, Matthew McCollum) 1:51.06
200 Freestyle—Michael Bolger CC 2:01.31
200 IM—Carpio CC 2:20.16
50 Freestyle—David Gutierrez CC 24.93
100 Butterfly—Ness CC 1:04.34
100 Freestyle—Bolger CC 53.47
500 Freestyle—Parker Grace CC 5:47.11
200 Freestyle Relay—CC (Mohamed, Gutierrez, McCollum, Bolger) 1:41.34
100 Backstroke—Carpio CC 1:01.45
100 Breaststroke—Mohamed CC 1:11.38
400 Freestyle Relay—CC (Carpio, Mohamed, Ness, Bolger) 3:48.17
Records—CC 5-6.
Girls swimming
No. 9 OLMA 92,
No. 7 Cedar Creek 78
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, Lana Davidson, Isabela Valle) 1L:57.94
200 Freestyle—Valle O 1:59.72
200 IM—Marlee Canale CC 2:17.41
50 Freestyle—McDonough O 27.14
100 Butterfly—Davidson O 1:01.87
100 Freestyle—Nikki Carpenter O 59.43
500 Freestyle—Valle O 5:15.08
200 Freestyle Relay—O (Sarah Kern, McDonough, Carpenter, Valle) 1:49.74
100 Backstroke—Rossi O 1:02.44
100 Breaststroke—McDonough O 1:15.20
400 Freestyle Relay—O (Davidson, Carpenter, Rossi, Kern) 4:05.83.
Records—CC 4-6; OLMA 9-3.
From Monday
No. 7 Cedar Creek 100,
No. 11 Cape May Tech 60
At Cape May Special Services, yards
200 Medley Relay—Cedar Creek (names and time unavailable)
200 Freestyle—Lindsay Robbins CMT N/A
200 IM—Marlee Canale CC N/A
50 Freestyle—Emie Fredericks CMT N/A
100 Butterfly—Kendra Canale CC N/A
100 Freestyle—Jacque Jamison CMT N/A
500 Freestyle— Robbins CMT N/A
200 Freestyle Relay—CMT (names and time unavailable)
100 Backstroke—M. Canale CC N/A
100 Breaststroke—Fredricks CMT N/A
400 Freestyle Relay—CMT (names and time unavailable)
Records—5-5.
