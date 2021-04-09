 Skip to main content
Rdup for Saturday
Rdup for Saturday

The Southern Regional High School wrestling team improved to 9-2 on the season Friday with a 60-15 win over Brick Township.

The Rams got pins from Chris Lubeski (132 pounds), Nick Bennett (138), Christian Capone (160), Tyler Chase (170) and Alexander Skipper (220). Collin French (182) and Bradford Birch (195) won decisions.

Brick dropped to 5-6.

106—Dylan Verge S by forfeit

113—Conor Collins S by forfeit

120—Tyler Verge S by forfeit

126—Andrew Sherry BT p. Kellen Bischoff 6:19

132—Chris Lubeski S p. Brady Rasnow 2:48

138—Nick Bennett S p. Vincent Spampanato 5P:01

145—Dean Canfield BT p. Geoffrey Solis 3:26

152—Alan Choback BT d. Mitch Bivona 7-4

160—Christian Capone S p. Travis Trempy 4:00

170—Tyler Chase S p. Gus Tocci 2:59

182—Collin French S d. Jake DeDreux 3-0

195—Bradford Birch S d. Joshua Candelaria 5-2

220—Alexander Skipper S p. Efren Flores 1:56

285—Patrick Fulginiti S by forfeit

Records—BT 5-6; SR 9-2.

Girls volleyball

Pinelands Regional 2,

Absegami 0

The Wildcats won by scores of 25-23 and 25-13.

Olivia Anderson led Pinelands (6-1) with eight kills and had six digs. Ciara Rheiner added three kills, four digs, eight service points and four aces, and Carly Brunke had a team-high 10 digs and six aces, plus eight service points.

Absegami fell to 8-2.

Southern Regional 2,

Donovan Catholic 0

The Rams won by scores of 25-16 and 25-8.

Rachael Pharo had seven kills for the Rams (13-1), plus five digs, seven service points and two aces. Stephanie Soares had two kills, eight digs, 18 assists and seven service points. Corinne Hughes contributed five kills.

Oakcrest 2,

Hammonton 0

The Falcons won by scores of 25-14 and 25-21.

Madison Pell contributed six digs and two kills for Oakcrest (9-1), and Tianna Ortiz had six digs and two aces. For Hammonton (1-5), Tiffany Paretti had two digs, six assists, four service points and one ace.

Jackson Liberty 2,

Lacey Twp. 0

Jackson Liberty (5-3) won 25-22, 25-12.

Lacey McKim led the Lions (0-11) with 14 assists, five service point, four digs, three kills and two aces. Lochlyn Martin had five digs. Hope DeWitt had four kills and three digs. Mackenzie Horahan had three digs and two assists. Rebecca Lorton had four digs and three kills.

From Thursday

Our Lady of Mercy 2,

ACIT 1

The Villagers (6-2) won 22-25, 25-21, 25-20

Alice Cawley finished with 12 service points, six aces, six assists, five kills, five digs and four blocks. Ivy Jaep added 13 digs. Ava Barrasso had 13 assists. Ava Keyser had 11 service points and six kills. Olivia Stefano had eight kills.

For ACIT (5-5), Sophia LaPorta contributed 15 service points, seven digs and six aces. Samantha Dangler had nine assists, four service points, four digs and two kills. Alexandra Helduser had five blocks and four kills. Grace Speer had three kills, two blocks and two digs.

Cedar Creek 2,

St. Joseph 0

The Pirates (7-2) won 25-10, 25-13.

Ella Crawford had 10 service points and nine aces. Sarah Goodrich had 10 assists, five service points and two aces. Kileen McNeill had three service points, three aces and two kills. Lyla Bellino had four service points, three aces and two kills.

The Wildcats fell to 0-7.

